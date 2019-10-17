Help Your Child & Yourself Access the Full Potential of the Brain’s Abilities & Strengths

(Sara Wiener | Photo Courtesy of Sara Wiener)

Are you sick of nagging your child to get things done? Is it hard to get out of the house on time? Is your kid super smart but procrastinates and isn’t living up to his or her potential? Is it hard to get him or her to turn off their screen? Or, do you struggle with Adult ADHD?

For many students and adults, life is stressful. Juggling classes, homework, extra-curriculars, jobs and social and screen time, many students and adults feel overwhelmed. Your child may be struggling at school and experiencing stress and challenges that affect your family’s home life as well.

My name is Sara Wiener. As an experienced social worker, educator and certified Executive Functions Coach, I work with young people and their families as well as adults with ADHD. My classes are geared toward helping you and your child develop the essential skills and systems for overcoming organizational, planning and time-management challenges. Mastering these “executive function skills” can make life a whole lot easier for the entire family. As you and your child work side-by-side, everyone benefits. You’ll be amazed at the changes and success your student will feel with executive function coaching.

My classes focus on the current issues and challenges your family is experiencing. Each session is custom designed with a goal of empowering the student to be successful. By learning some strategies, systems and tricks, your child and you can channel your brains in amazing directions. All of my classes highlight the students’ strengths as a way to empower and open their brains to flexible thinking and regulating their emotions. That’s the shortest path to tapping into their talents and passions — and the key to finding success at any age.

