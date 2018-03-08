Helping Build Oregon’s Best Businesses

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Start your small business off right with these informative and business-building sessions at the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College

SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Wednesday evenings on March 14, March 28 & April 11, 6pm-9pm, in Bend

Are you about to start or are you in the early stages of running your own business? Avoid costly mistakes and position yourself for success by covering essential details. Work on pricing and profitability, cash flow management and financial stability, as well as defining your marketing message.

Join “Launch” and take full advantage of three one-to-one daytime business advising sessions combined with three evening workshop presentations, plus peer support.

– Hone your business skills & knowledge

– Work on pricing & profitability

– Establish cash flow management & financial stability

– Define your marketing message

– Keep on target to reach your goals with one-to-one business coaching

– Discuss your business issues with others who share the same concerns

Your initial advising session will take place before the first class, so please be sure to register asap so we can set up your first meeting during the week of March 5th!

Course fee is $199 (includes $25 workbook)

PLUS three one-to-one daytime business advising sessions!

The first individual advising session with the instructor is held prior to the first class.

BUILD A BUSINESS WEBSITE with WordPress – Intermediate

Tuesdays & Thursdays, March 13, 15, 20 & 22, 6pm-9pm, in Bend

If you have a WordPress website and have more advanced changes you’d like to make, but can’t find a way to do it in your theme, this is your class. Learn basic HTML and CSS, the building blocks of any website, and how to make customizations to your WordPress site the right way with child themes. Learn how to best protect your site from spammers, hackers, and malware. Then learn how to create site backups and website traffic stats. Participants must have an existing WordPress site with Administrator rights and have taken a beginning WordPress class or equivalent.

Class fee is $179

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SERIES with the Bend Chamber

Thursday March 15, 11:30am-1pm, in Bend

The Small Business Development Center is proud to be hosting the Bend Chamber’s Professional Development Series this Spring & Fall at COCC’s Chandler Lab building. The upcoming class, “Sexual Harassment in the Workplace” with speaker Christine Frazer, will provide participants with an overall understanding of harassment in the workplace, which is particularly timely based on recent headlines. Class fee: $30-$40

Call us at 541-383-7290 or email sbdc@cocc.edu or register online.

