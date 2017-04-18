Hemp & Cannabis Fair Returns Featuring Local Businesses & Education

The Hemp & Cannabis Fair – or THC Fair as it has affectionately become known – returns to Bend, Oregon bigger and better than ever April 22-23. Showcasing over 70 vendor booths and a lecture stage with sessions all weekend, THC Fair is bringing together local dispensaries, smoke shops, horticulture and hemp-based products to make this a one-stop destination for anyone curious about hemp or cannabis.

“THC Fair vendors have everything you need to grow, process and enjoy cannabis. There’s no other place where you can learn about rules, regulations, horticulture, manufacture, medical uses, the list goes on and on!” said Naomi Forkash, Director of The Hemp & Cannabis Fair.

A series of lectures will offer insights from experts in a wide variety of fields including medicinal uses, growing & harvesting techniques, legal Q&As and much more. There will be raffles, prizes and plenty of opportunities to learn and shop at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, April 22-23.

THC Fair hosted over a dozen expos in 2016 across Oregon and Alaska and held Oregon’s largest consumer cannabis expo in Southern Oregon this past January.

This event is restricted to 21+ or 18+ with OMMP. Tickets are just $15 ($10 for veterans) and allow attendees full weekend access to the fair and lecture series. Discounted advanced tickets are available to purchase online at www.thcfair.com. Event hours are Saturday from 10am-5pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

In accordance with OLCC recreational marijuana guidelines, there will be no on-site consumption of cannabis promoted or allowed.