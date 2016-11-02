Hemp & Cannabis Festival in Bend

Innovative & Promising Cannabis Businesses Gather

Many of Oregon’s most innovative and promising cannabis businesses gathered at The Hemp and Cannabis Fair (THC Fair) at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes during the weekend of October 22-23. The companies were greeted by thousands of cannabis enthusiasts interested in learning about the latest products, marijuana horticulture and current information about the industry.

The THC Fair is intended as an informative and educational experience and holds festivals year round throughout Oregon. This was the first time the event was held in Bend proper.

Fairgoers were welcomed by several exhibits with a wide range of interests including smoking and vaping accessories, horticulture and grow shops, the impact of Measure 91 that legalized marijuana, cannabis products, medicinal uses and patient information.

The Fair was designed as a celebration of the legalization of marijuana in Oregon and a place to learn about medical and recreation use in addition to interacting with experts in all disciplines of the cannabis industry.

It was an opportunity for those in the cannabis industry to network with local business owners and experts in the field. Local cannabis professionals have a unique opportunity to market their product and reach a new audience interested in recreational and

medicinal marijuana while making business connections.

Many local businesses were available to speak with attendees about their products. The two day event was largely designed to allow businesses to get their brand and product in front of interested consumers and for the public to easily gain information about the latest products and developments within the industry.

“The primary purpose of the THC Fair is to provide a safe, educational place for the public to learn about cannabis and industrial hemp,” said Naomi Forkash, director of THC Fairs.

The Fair had over seventy vendors with about ninety percent of Oregon based business and a very good representation from Central Oregon cannabis companies.

Dr. James Namnathhad had a booth promoting his company Cann-Care which produces a product that is the only Oregon state approved pesticide line specifically designed for cannabis cultivation. The EPA prohibits pesticides from being used off-label and it is a violation of Federal law to use pesticides not labeled specifically for cannabis. Dr. Namnath’s product aims to protect growers from legal and financial penalties while protecting the health of their product.

Pioneer Pete Gendron, president of the Oregon Sungrown Growers’ Guild in Williams, Oregon, is at the forefront of Cannabis law and continues to work as an advisor to new businesses. His featured lecture covered the legislative, OHA and OLCC rulemaking process. The presentation focused on all things regulatory in nature and included Pete’s first-hand experiences with the implementation of SB 844 and serving on OLCC’s Licensing, Compliance and Enforcement Committee.

Bend cannabis businesses took center stage at the event with a strong turnout and support from local fans. One of the most innovative new businesses is Cannafo, a massive online database with the most accurate and up to date information available about cannabis. Cannafo allows businesses to connect with each other, with customers and allows consumers to place an order online then pick up the product in a store of their choice. The company was founded by Bend entrepreneur Kelly Martin who had his business Dakine 420, LLC on site advertising soil and fertilizer for cannabis growers.

In addition to providing information at their booths many industry leaders gave presentations throughout the event to educate attendees on a wide range of cannabis related subjects from grow methods to marijuana law.

“We arrange a lecture series during the event that features experts in everything from marijuana law to growing tips and medicinal use. We welcome guest posts on our social media to increase knowledge,”

said Forkash.

Randal Barrett, inventor of the PerfectPipe, gave a presentation on Cannabis delivery systems focusing on health risks and scientific solutions. Barrett’s lecture covered all delivery methods with an emphasis on the best delivery methods for medical patients. His new product Perfect Pipe reduces health risks for smokers in a simple and affordable product that maximizes on efficiency while using a filter to protect the user.

Brian Michaels of Eugene is one of Oregon’s top marijuana attorneys and was available for a question and answer session about the latest information and requirements for participating in Oregon’s new recreational marijuana program. Michaels has almost 25 years of experience specializing in medical and non-medical marijuana defenses, marijuana/property return and asset forfeiture. His presentation provided a unique opportunity for patrons to have their questions answered and get the most recent and

accurate information.

The two day festivity was both educational and a celebration that such an event is even possible. The cannabis industry has taken large strides in recent years and the THC Fair promotes growing businesses while providing the most current information in an ever-evolving new industry.

www.thcfair.com