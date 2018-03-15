The Hemp & Cannabis Returns to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

March 17-18, 2018 will see the eagerly anticipated return of The Hemp & Cannabis Fair to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Locally produced and managed in Oregon, The Hemp & Cannabis Fair – “THC Fair” – brings together local dispensaries, smoke shops, horticulture and hemp-based products to make this a one-stop destination for anyone curious about hemp or cannabis.

“We couldn’t be happier to return to our roots at the Fairgrounds!” said Director Naomi Forkash, “The local shops and companies in Deschutes County are incredible, and they help make this one of our favorite shows every time! We’re excited to feature new vendors and learning sessions along with some of your favorites.”

A series of lectures will offer insights from experts in a wide variety of fields including medicinal uses, growing & harvesting techniques, legal Q&As and much more. There will be goodies, raffles, prizes and plenty of opportunities to learn and shop.

THC Fair focuses on education and celebration, with expos across Oregon, California and Nevada.

This event is restricted to 21+ for general public or 18+ with medical card. Tickets are just $15 ($10 for veterans) and provide full weekend access to the fair and lecture series. Discounted advanced tickets are available to purchase online at www.thcfair.com.

In accordance with OLCC recreational marijuana guidelines, there will be no on-site consumption of cannabis promoted or allowed.