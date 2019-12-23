Here’s What You Need To Know About Getting Rid Of Fleas

Fleas are the most prevalent pest that plagues our pests, and they’re not easy to get rid of! Not only do you have to worry about getting rid of the fleas on your furry friend, but you have to get rid of the fleas that are probably scattered throughout the house in places your pets frequent – and every single trip outside can mean they’re bringing a new batch of fleas in. If you’re looking for the “best flea exterminator near me”, we’ve got you covered.

Cat and dog fleas have evolved to specifically feed on cats and dogs, but they’re able to feed on almost all domesticated animals. If you have pet rabbits and hamsters, that means them too. Fleas can also feed on you, but they prefer your furry friends.

These are small reddish brown creatures about 1/8 of an inch. They have vertically flattened bodies that allow them to easily maneuver in animal hair. They have 6 legs, and the last rear pair of legs are much longer – it’s what helps propel them to jump an impressive 7 inches vertically, and 13 inches horizontally.

While they may try to stay on one host only for their entire lifespan of about 2 to 3 months, they are able to jump from one host to the next and aren’t particularly picky where they end upas long as they can still feed. Without food, they die off in a matter of days.

When they’ve infested your pet, they can cause itching, scratching, scabbing, anemia, restlessness, and various skin infections. They’re also able to lay up to 50 eggs per day on a host, so your pet can be quickly overrun by these pests.

Killing fleas off of your pets is relatively easy. You can have your pet treated for fleas every 3 months, and also use collars, creams, lotions, natural sprays, and baths to help get rid of fleas.

More tedious would be cleaning your house to get rid of fleas not on the pets – and they can have many places to hide.

While fleas would want to stay on the host, constant movement typically means dislodging their eggs, which land on carpets, rugs, and other areas your pets frequent. Once these fleas hatch, they lie in wait to jump back onto the host. If they’re not able to have a blood meal, they’ll soon die in a matter of days. And like a lot of other bugs, they need to feed on blood before they can reproduce.

Disinfect your home and apply flea treatment, especially in your pet’s sleeping areas. Vacuum often. Remember, flea eggs may have been dislodged just about anywhere your pet has been – and that may mean a new batch of fleas are just waiting to start the infestation again. If you allow your pets to regularly go outdoors, you may want to have your yard treated for fleas as well.

What Do Flea Bites Look Like On Humans?

A lot of people mistake flea bites for bed bug bites, but unlike bed bug bites, you’ll feel being bitten and they’re immediately itchy. While they’re able to bite you anywhere on your body, typical areas would be your legs and feet (as you walk through areas where fleas are on the ground from your pets). The bite area may then look like a small cluster of red spots.

If you think you’ve been bitten by fleas, wash the area with soap and water. Avoid using hot water as that may make the itchy feeling worse. Apply topical cream, and the marks should clear up on their own after several days. If you think you’re allergic to flea bites, take an antihistamine and seek medical attention.

Do They Carry Diseases?

While fleas are not typically known to cause any danger to humans, they do carry harmful bacteria, including one that transmits the bubonic or septicemic plague. Our chances of surviving it are much, much higher than our forefathers, however once you get it, even with treatment there is a 10% risk of death, so fleas are definitely not something you can just brush off.

If you need help, don’t hesitate to reach out to flea control services in Phoenix, AZ.

