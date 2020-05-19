High Desert Chamber Music Announces New Opportunities to Serve on the Board of Directors

High Desert Chamber Music is Central Oregon’s premier chamber music organization. We are currently seeking motivated and seasoned individuals to join our Board of Directors.

Board members are elected for a three-year term, and the Board generally meets eight to ten times annually. HDCM is looking to enhance its leadership and strategic vision as we navigate these uncertain times. The ideal candidate will first and foremost have an appreciation for classical music and a strong desire to help shape the future of HDCM. The Board Member should be ready and willing to take on challenging questions and tasks within his/her area of expertise, and will be encouraged to develop and execute on solutions, even those that may seem less conventional. Prior experience with nonprofit boards is desired, though not required.

The developing situation around the novel coronavirus continues to have a profound financial impact on our organization and community. Emerging from this challenging time will require vigilance, persistence and creativity. While not required, experience with successfully attracting grants and/or significant and creative fundraising is highly desired.

For more information about responsibilities and qualifications for membership, or if you would like to nominate someone that you believe would be a great fit, please contact: info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

The current Board of Directors includes: Ethan Gray, president; David Gilmore, secretary; Richard Samco, treasurer; and Patricia Rogers, Betsy Warriner and Charlie Wintch, directors. The current Board of Advisors include: Mark Mintz (Merrill Lynch) and Phillip Ruder, and Francis Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their 12th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com