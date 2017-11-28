High Desert Design Council Announces 2018 Philanthropy Project Recipients

High Desert Design Council (HDDC) announced they have selected Beulah’s Place, a Redmond-based 501(c)3 organization providing temporary shelter services for at-risk homeless teens, as the recipient for the Council’s 2018 philanthropic project. The HDDC is a nonprofit business association with more than sixty members including interior designers, architects, builders, landscape architects, artists and other industry partners.

Sara VanStelten, head of philanthropy for HDDC, says, “Our Council believes in giving back to the community by tapping the special talents and resources of its members. We really want to make an impact on the nonprofits we select. We’re excited to help Beulah’s Place because they have some critical, tangible needs that impact their ability to operate efficiently and rescue more teens off the streets of Central Oregon.”

Beulah’s Place offers help, healing and hope to teens who have no other safe or available family member or guardian to help with essential needs like food, clothing and shelter. According to Executive Director Andi Buerger, “This gift couldn’t come at a better time. Our primary safe house has definite repair and upgrade needs that we could not afford to remedy without an organization like HDDC. We are incredibly honored and thrilled to be selected for their annual philanthropy project.”

thehddc.org, www.beulahsplace.org