High Desert Museum Awarded Oregon Heritage Commission Grant

Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $78,021 in grants to 13 museums throughout the state, including High Desert Museum. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation, visitor education and heritage tourism. Award amounts ranged between $1,230-$8,148.

Funded projects:

Benton County Historical Society, in Philomath, for conservation of an 1850 child’s dress and jacket.

Eugene Debbs Potts Foundation, in Merlin, for building repair.

Gilliam County Historical Society, in Condon, for interpretive panels.

Gresham Historical Society for collections storage improvements.

High Desert Museum, near Bend, to install the Natural Wanderment exhibition and offer associated programming.

Lane County Historical Society, in Eugene, for collections storage improvements.

The University of Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History, in Eugene, to digitize a portion of the Native American basket collection.

North Lincoln County Historical Society, in Lincoln City, to develop a research library.

Tillamook Forest Center, near Tillamook, for collections storage improvements.

Oregon Daughters of the American Revolution, in St Helens, for preservation of the Caples House.

Oregon Electric Railway Historical Society, in Portland, for the purchase of rare train parts.

Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, in Portland, to develop the Present Future Lab.

Oregon State Hospital Museum of Mental Health, in Salem, to organize, document and re-house the large furniture collection.

The museum grant program is offered annually by the Oregon Heritage Commission, part of the Oregon Heritage program at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). The grant program began in 1965 when only 24 organizations were eligible for the program.

The Oregon Heritage Commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The Commission sponsors heritage initiatives that educate the public about the value of heritage and celebrate the state’s diversity.

The Oregon Heritage Commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations, and represent a diverse geographical and heritage background.

highdesertmuseum.org • oregonheritage.org