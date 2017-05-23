High Desert Museum Proudly Participates in Blue Star Museums

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Military personnel and their families can enjoy the Museum for free during summer

The High Desert Museum will participate this summer in the Blue Star Museums program. A collaboration among the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA), Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide, this program offers free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The launch date for the High Desert Museum will be Saturday, May 27, continuing through September 5.

“The Blue Star Museums program is a great opportunity for the High Desert Museum to team up with other museums in every state to support our service members and their families,” said High Desert Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “It’s our pleasure to offer military families high-quality, budget-friendly opportunities to spend time together.”

Blue Star Museums is the latest NEA program to bring quality arts programs to the military community.

The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service, Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Some special or limited-time museum exhibits may not be included in this free admission program. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.

For more information and to learn about other free opportunities to visit the Museum, visit the Museum’s website www.highdesertmuseum.org or call 541-382-4754 ext. 271.

THE HIGH DESERT MUSEUM opened in 1982 and brings regional wildlife, culture, art and natural resources together to promote an understanding of the natural and cultural heritage of North America’s high desert country. The Museum uses indoor and outdoor exhibits, wildlife in natural habitats, and living history demonstrations to help people discover and appreciate the high desert environment. The Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a Smithsonian Affiliate.

Established by Congress in 1965, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. Visit arts.gov to learn more about NEA.