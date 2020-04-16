High Desert Pure Making & Distributing Hand Sanitizer Throughout Central Oregon

(Photo | Pexels)

High Desert Pure is currently making and distributing hand sanitizer to vulnerable communities throughout Central Oregon. Many local nonprofits have not received an adequate supply of sanitizers because of the increasing need at hospitals.

“We have some folks here that work with local charities that saw first hand how they don’t have enough hand sanitizer. It started with us making a few bottles for Meals on Wheels, and it just escalated from there,” said Drew Robson, lab director.

Just last week, they made 500 four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer and distributed them to the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, REACH, Bethlehem Inn, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Locavore, St. Vincent de Paul and Comfort Keepers. “These businesses are doing incredible work to provide groceries and care to local communities, and High Desert Pure wants to support them however we can,” said Laura Robson, content manager.

However, they need more alcohol to continue to support our local nonprofits. Distillers can help by donating alcohol or by processing low potency waste products previously donated by local breweries.

Beginning in 2015 in Bend, High Desert Pure is now the leading cannabis topical vendor with experience making lab-grade, skin-friendly bath and body products. “We have the ability to produce hand sanitizers with our existing equipment and facilities. We just need more alcohol,” said Drew Robson.