High Desert Shooting Sports Complex Grand Opening Planned in Redmond, Oregon

(Photo courtesy of The Redmond Rod & Gun Club)

The Redmond Rod & Gun Club will host a Grand Opening celebration at the High Desert Shooting Sports Complex (HDSSC) on Saturday, June 3 from 9am to 4pm. Tickets are free and include one round of Trap or one round of Sporting Clays and one hour on the pistol or rifle range.

There will be several demonstrations including Cowboy Action Shooting and firearm safety and practical skills taught specifically for women. Tours of the range will be offered. Pilot Butte Drive-In’s food truck will be selling lunch from 11am to 1pm. A resource center will offer information on everything from firearm safety to Redmond Rod & Gun Club memberships. The day will wrap up with a prize drawing.

On Friday, June 2, a Redmond Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting will be held at HDSSC at 4pm.

High Desert Shooting Sports Complex: The High Desert Shooting Sports Complex (HDSSC) is owned by the High Desert Shooting Sports Foundation, a 501C3 nonprofit organization and operated by the Redmond Rod & Gun Club. It is located at 9020 S Hwy 97 in Redmond. The range is open to the public. Numerous disciplines are offered, including Trap, Skeet, 5-Stand, Sporting Clays, Rifle and Pistol. Coming soon are archery and Cowboy Action Shooting.

www.redmondrodandgun.com