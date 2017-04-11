High School Math Games Multiply the Fun at COCC in Bend, Oregon

Fire up your calculator and clear your mind—Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) math department is hosting its annual High School Math Competition on the Bend campus, Thursday, April 13, 9am to 3:30pm., beginning with an opening ceremony in the Grandview building.

This entertaining, educational event involves high school students from throughout the district— from Sisters and Bend to Gilchrist and Mitchell—who will crisscross the college’s campus from the Hitchcock Auditorium to the Mazama Gym to the Science Center, and points between, as they complete five math-focused events, including a relay, problem-solving task, quiz, scavenger hunt and a “Jeopardy” game. Top students in several subject areas will be invited to participate in an annual statewide math competition. The event concludes with an awards presentation at 3:15 p.m.

Up to 150 students are expected. “The contest has been hosted by the COCC math department for over 35 years,” shared Department Chair Kathy Smith. “While there is a competitive nature to the contest, we place an emphasis on fun and participation.”

All schools must be pre-registered; deadline to register is April 7. For more info, contact COCC math department’s Renee Brazeau-Asher: rasher@cocc.edu or 541-383-7289.