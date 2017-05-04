Hiring Your First Employee

Setting the Tone for Employer/Employee Relations.

I owned and operated my own company with 100 employees. Besides overseeing all aspects of the business, the most challenging task was dealing with the staff and issues that arise whether personal or business. Although personal issues are not business related, they do affect how the employee performs, and therefore becoming a business issue.

Let’s start from the beginning. You’re running your own business, and you’re busier than ever. You don’t want to turn work away, but you’re already spread too thin. So you’ve started to wonder: Is it time to hire your first employee?

Becoming an employer is a big decision. You don’t want to hire staff unless it’s absolutely necessary. But, if you’re too swamped to keep up, your work will suffer, and you’ll lose the solid customer base you’ve worked so hard to build.

How do you know when it’s time to hire?

Becoming a boss is a great idea if your business has grown enough to justify it. Make sure you are hiring someone for the right reason. I would begin by writing out a job description. It is important for you to be clear on the duties. This will help in the search for the right person to fill the job, and for the employee to understand the responsibilities of the position.

The next task should be the financial impact on hiring a new employee. How much will you pay, including benefits, then plug it into your financial projections. If revenue stays the same, can you afford to pay the employee? The next step is to determine if this person assumes some of your daily tasks, could you then increase your revenue because you have extra time?

What should you look for in a new employee? A lot depends on the position you want to fill. Let’s say you’re looking for a person that can fill in lots of different positions. You therefore want someone who can adapt to different tasks with an easy transition to each. Secondly, and not in any order, hire someone smarter than you. This is difficult for most people, but can provide rewards as you are growing. You want the new hire to understand your business and what you feel is important to the growth and longevity. You are going to be a team, each having the other’s back. So understanding the big picture will be important for you both. You both have to be good communicators if the new hire is going to be productive.

The interview, background and criminal checks including prior employment are important to the process. Getting advice from a company specializing in employee matters will guide you through this process. Research companies in your state that can provide help with human resources. Cascade Employers in Salem, Oregon is a good resource.

Assuming you have completed all the tasks around hiring, then write an ad and begin screening the applicants. Once you have trimmed down the list, bring them in for an interview. Review the job description again and find out more about how they may or may not be able to fill the job. Secondly, can you work beside them? At the start, the second becomes more important than the first since you will probably train them in their new responsibilities.

Assuming you find a candidate that fits your job description, tell the applicant they will be on a two week probation and if they fit, you will hire them. If more time is needed after two weeks, extend the probation.

Good luck. I always feel that you make your luck with all the due diligence you put into the hiring process.

