Holiday Considerations for Your Pets

(Photo Above | Pixabay)

The holidays are in full swing and the Humane Society of Central Oregon is reminding people to keep pets safe during family gatherings and holiday parties. If you lose or find a pet, report it immediately to your local shelter and reclaim your pet quickly. Consider the following tips to keep pets safe and to prevent any accidents.

• New People and a Busy Household: Make family gatherings a positive and safe experience for your pet. Introduce new people to pets with care and don’t let the dog or cat dash out the door as people enter your home. Current and legible ID tags ensure a quick and safe return home.

• Foods: Too much fatty, rich or even just new types of food can give your pet diarrhea, vomiting, pancreatitis or gastroenteritis, all of which can be very painful and serious.

• Bones: Bones can tear-up or obstruct your pet’s insides. Place your table scraps in a secure, covered garbage container or outside in the garbage can.

• Strings and Ties: Often used to tie up the turkey during roasting can tie up your pets insides too.

• Alcoholic Drinks: An ounce of alcohol can poison a small dog.

• Chocolate: Keep chocolate away from dogs. Chocolate contains theobromine, a chemical that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and even death in dogs.

• Desserts: In large quantity they can cause stomach upset and diarrhea.

• Candles: They illuminate the holidays with their dancing light and enticing smells that may attract a curious pet. Never leave a pet alone with a lit candle to prevent a fire in your home.

• Traveling with Pets: Secure pet-friendly accommodations and be a respectful guest in a home. Make sure your pet has an ID tag with cell phone number. Pack essentials like food, medications, favorite toys and treats. Do not leave them unattended in a hotel room or in a strange place.

Call your veterinarian or the animal emergency clinic if your pet exhibits any unusual symptoms.

hsco.org