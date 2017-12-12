Holiday Tree At Pine Tavern To Benefit Bethlehem Inn

(Photo above courtesy of Pine Tavern)

The Pine Tavern, located at 967 NW Brooks Street in Bend, is hosting a giving tree this holiday season benefiting families and individuals served by the Bethlehem Inn. Last year, more than 2,000 people in the Tri-County area were homeless. A lack of affordable/ subsidized housing and a predominance of low wage jobs increase the pressures on individuals and families as they struggle to meet basic needs. The truth is, homelessness is a situation in which any of us could find ourselves.

Your help is needed!

Community members are encouraged to visit the giving tree located in the lobby of the Pine Tavern and help make life a little easier this winter for families and individuals in housing transition. Wish requests are represented on the tree by a set of card shaped ornaments listing specific items that are needed on the backside. Grant the wish and deliver the items to the Bethlehem Inn, located at 3705 N Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97701.

Donations can also be mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.

For more information, call the Bethlehem Inn at (541) 322-8768, or the Pine Tavern at

541-382-5581.

About Pine Tavern

Built in 1936 and celebrating its 80th year in business, the Pine Tavern is an iconic Bend

restaurant. Located in the heart of downtown Bend along Mirror Pond. The building is a

landmark and is known for its great food and warm friendly staff that have been serving

Central Oregon and visitors for generations. The restaurant is designed with unique

characteristics that appeal to everyone, including the 300 year-old giant Ponderosa pine

tree growing in middle of the dining area, cozy nooks and the only outdoor patio (pet

friendly) along Mirror Pond in downtown Bend. Pine Tavern is known for its happy hour

and signature menu items include the hot homemade scones, fresh seafood, prime rib,

hand crafted cocktails, and select local micro-beers on tap. More at pinetavern.com.