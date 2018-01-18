Holm Sweet Holm

(Donna Holm and Randi Holm | from Holm Made Toffee)

Bend Confectioner to Expand Production Facility in 2018

Bend’s Holm Made Toffee Co. announced they have secured the vacant commercial kitchen space adjacent to their current facility. The acquisition of the space will allow them to double the square footage of their production facility in 2018.

“We are excited to take this next step in our growth plan,” said Randi Holm, co-owner of Holm Made Toffee Co. “We quickly outgrew our current space within the last year and a half. And it was becoming more and more evident that we would need to acquire more space sooner, rather than later. However, we love our location in the Makers District, as well as all of our neighboring tenants. So having the space open up right next to us — we knew we needed to make it happen.”

The newly acquired suite was a former bakery and will be very conducive to expanding the production side of the business. The current suite will then be able to fulfill the need for increased shipping/receiving and office space as the wholesale portion of the business continues to grow.

“Increased production and room for larger equipment will also allow us to offer more seasonal flavors and a more diverse product line. We plan on doing some fun additions around the Holidays and Farmers Market seasons,” added Randi Holm.

www.holmmadetoffee.com, 541-610-3173