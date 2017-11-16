Home Instead Senior Care Foundation Offers $5,000 Donor Match Opportunity for Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Donations Made on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2017, Can Double In Value With

Sponsored Match from National Caregiver Provider

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon will participate in the #GivingTuesday Movement, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 28, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday acts as a focused day of contribution at the beginning of the holiday season and inspires people to collaborate in improving their local communities by giving back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support. Council on Aging supporters have an opportunity to make a huge impact on #GivingTuesday because, as part of their Give 65 program, Home Instead Senior Care Foundation will match donations up to $5,000 made to the Council on Aging through their Give 65 platform. Supporters can double their support by donating online at https://www.give65.org/COcouncilonaging.

The Council on Aging’s Executive Director Susan Rotella said, “We at the Council on Aging of Central Oregon are excited to participate on Giving Tuesday. Much of the work we do to serve vulnerable seniors in our area is funded in great part through charitable donations from private citizens and businesses in our community. The $5,000 additional match can do so much, such as provide over 700 Meals on Wheels wellness visits and nutritious meals to homebound seniors. We are grateful to the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation and all the donors who support our programs to help improve the quality of the lives of seniors here.”

