Hoodoo’s Autobahn Tubing Park to Reopen

Following nearly 30 inches of new snow in past week

Having received nearly 30 inches of new snow in the past week, Hoodoo Ski Area will reopen its Autobahn Tubing Park this Friday, March 2, for the first time since since February 3. This recent snowfall has contributed to the very best conditions and deepest base of the season, peaking at 75 inches with a cumulative depth of 238.7 inches since October 1, 2017.

The popular tubing park has been closed nearly all of the current 2017-18 season due to lower-than-average snowfall. Groomers anticipate having 6-8 lanes open for tubing open during the Autobahn’s regular Friday-Sunday, 10am-4pm operating hours. Rates and policies are listed at skihoodoo.com/autobahn.

Hoodoo’s ski slopes have been open for regular hours since December 22. Ski lifts run 9am-4pm on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays, and from 9am-9pm Fridays and Sundays.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or check out Hoodoo’s weather page. Operations and mountain status will change as more snow falls. Guests can also sign up for the Hoodoo email newsletter at bit.ly/HoodooEmail and follow updates on Hoodoo’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

