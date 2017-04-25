HOPE Pet Food Bank Finds New Home at Bend Spay+Neuter Project

(Photo courtesy of HOPE Pet Food Bank)

Often times, pets are surrendered to shelters or rehomed because owners simply can’t afford to care for them. Bend Spay+Neuter Project provides various programs that address the root cause of pet overpopulation and homelessness. Sadly, one reason pets are surrendered is because their owners can no longer afford to feed them.

HOPE Pet Food Bank provides free pet food for pet owners in need here in Central Oregon. A partnership between Bend Spay+Neuter Project and Bend Pet Express, HOPE has provided food for over 3,000 local pets since opening for monthly food distributions in 2014.

Bend Spay+Neuter Project is happy to announce that beginning May 6, HOPE Pet Food Bank will be moving from the Westside Bend Pet Express to Bend Spay+Neuter Project and will be open every Saturday from 2-3pm at their location in the East Bend Plaza at 910 SE Wilson A-1.

“There is no catch, and there are no income requirements or proof of need required. “Bend Spay+Neuter Project operates on the idea that people love their pets and want what’s best for them. We trust that if someone shows up at our clinic, be it for free pet food or affordable veterinary care, they have a need for our services,” says Executive Director Megan Gram.

Bend Pet Express will continue to be involved with HOPE, Stephanie Clanin, Community Events, Bend Pet Express says, ”Bend Pet Express is proud of the work that we have done with BSNP, over the past 10 years. Our biggest project to date, the HOPE Food Bank, has grown larger than any of us thought possible and Bend Pet Express will continue our support of BSNP by procuring monthly donations for HOPE.”

HOPE would not be possible without donations from our community. Donations of cat and dog food and cat litter are much appreciated! Open bags accepted! Please contact Bend Spay+Neuter Project at 541-617-1010 to donate.

meganw@bendsnip.org