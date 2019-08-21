Horse Racing: Expectations vs Reality

For those new to the world of horse racing, there may be an idea of what the sport involves and how races take place. But the expectations that newcomers have when witnessing a horse race for the first time aren’t always accurate. Here are some of the expectations and myths people believe about horse racing and the realities of the sport.

All Horses Can Race

One of the biggest expectations that people have about horse racing is that all horses can race. However, the reality is that it is actually the bloodline of the horse that determines whether or not it is allowed to race. Some breeds have definitely not been bred to run and wouldn’t have the speed or the endurance to complete a race. Thoroughbreds are the preferred horse for racing as they have the ancestry and development to make them a superb competitor, meaning they can carry a rider while also running incredibly fast. In fact, all Thoroughbreds can be traced back to one of three stallions.

Horse Racing is Rigged

As with any sport, there have been instances of corruption in racing and this has led some to believe that rigged races are a common occurrence in horse racing. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth and corruption is extremely rare in the sport. Everyone from the owner of the horse to the trainer and the jockey is keen to win, particularly because the winner take most of the money home, which is why the sport is so competitive and exciting to watch.

The Favourite is the Safest Bet

Betting goes hand in hand with horse racing and many believe that the favourite in any given race is the best option for a wager. But while the favourite may receive the most bets from Timeform, the public is only correct a third of the time, on average. So, from that conclusion, it can be assumed that the favourite only wins 33% of all races. The reality of horse race betting is that if you’re only betting on favourites with the expectation that they’re most likely to win, you’ll lose more often than you pocket a profit.

Horse Racing is Cruel

A common belief surrounding horse racing is that the sport is cruel, and the animals are poorly treated, but this is another expectation that is easily quashed. In reality, race horses are incredibly cared for and well-treated. People’s expectations of how race horses are treated often stem from the idea that the horses are forced to race when they don’t want to and that there are numerous fatalities on the tracks each year. But research into the statistics have proven that actually a very small percentage of horses actually die or are seriously injured, and measures are taken to ensure that the horses don’t come to any harm when they’re racing. Off the track, race horses are trained carefully and given the very best food and shelter to ensure they’re in peak condition.