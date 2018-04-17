Hospice of Redmond Accepting Applications for 19th Annual Camp Sunrise

Hospice of Redmond is now accepting applications for their annual children’s bereavement camp, Camp Sunrise. Camp Sunrise is a free camp for children age 7-14 living in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. The three-day, two-night camp will take place the weekend of June 15-17 at United Methodist Camp by Suttle Lake.

Each year 40 children have the opportunity to attend Camp Sunrise where they have an emotionally secure and supportive environment in which to grieve the loss of a loved one, to share their experience, and to begin the healing process. Structured games, music, art, stories and other therapies teach bereaved campers about loss and grief and about how to better understand their feelings. With support from professionally-trained staff members and trained volunteers, children share their experiences and gain skills that will help them through the healing process. Specially designed sessions for parents provide skills that strengthen their ability to offer an effective support system for their children when the camp experience is complete.

For more information or to receive an application, please visit our website at www.hospiceofredmond.org or call Diane Kellstrom, Bereavement Coordinator, at 541-548-7483.

Camp Sunrise is funded solely through grants and donations. If you would like to contribute, please visit our website and follow the links to Camp Sunrise for donation information.