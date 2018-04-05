The Hottest Job Markets in America: Where Are They?

Texas, California, Illinois & Ohio Top the List

Express Experts Report Tight Labor Market, Predict Rising Wages

Ten years after the last recession, unemployment has dropped and once again, it’s a job seeker’s market.

As an integral part of the economy, Express Employment Professionals matches qualified job seekers with reputable client companies, helping to ease the demand on several growing industries. According to a new analysis released by Express, Ohio, Texas, California and Illinois are the top four states boasting more than 1,000 openings.

“In this current economy we have record breaking numbers of jobs available for our candidates. Our job at Express Employment Professionals in Bend is to help our employers find the right candidate through our innovative search process,” said Connie Druliner, franchise owner of the Bend and Redmond Express offices.

Rounding out the top ten states are Indiana (914 openings), Washington (813), Georgia (726), Pennsylvania (713), Florida (639) and Minnesota (616).

Express also released a list of the ten offices with the most open positions:

In so many communities, it is a job-seeker’s economy—especially for job seekers with in-demand talents and skills, according to Bob Funk, CEO of Express, and a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

“As we’re hearing across the country, there are no immediate signs that the demand for workers is going to let up,” he said. “It’s yet another reminder that government and business leaders alike need to find ways to get more people off the sidelines and focus on strategies that expand the labor pool in America.”

