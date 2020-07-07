Household Hazardous Waste Events in La Pine, Redmond & Sisters

This summer, Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste is hosting special one-day collection events in La Pine, Redmond and Sisters where residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free.

“This is a great chance for people to get rid of their household hazardous waste, which can be difficult to dispose of in a safe way,” said Timm Schimke, Deschutes County’s director of Solid Waste. “Events like these help people dispose of hazardous items correctly and helps keep them out of the landfill.”

At each event, residents can drop off household hazardous waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes and small propane tanks.

Business-generated hazardous waste, medical waste, explosives, fireworks, drums, compressed gas cylinders and barrels will not be accepted.

This year’s events include:

Redmond

Saturday, July 11

9am-1pm

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Way, Lot B

La Pine

Saturday, July 18

9am-1pm

La Pine High School

51633 Coach Road

Front parking lot

Sisters

Saturday, August 1

9am-1pm

Sisters Recycling Center

328 W. Sisters Park Drive

For more information, please call the Department of Solid Waste at 541-317-3163.

deschutes.org/solidwaste