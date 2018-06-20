Housing for All in Central Oregon

The community is invited to participate in a stakeholder survey on housing needs in Central Oregon at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CentralORHousing

The survey is targeted to housing stakeholders, including public, private, and non-profit organizations and individuals that work (in a variety of ways) on housing in Central Oregon. There is no limit on how many surveys may be completed by members of any one organization or any one sector of interest, so please feel free to forward this email to your networks. Please only take the survey one time yourself.

This survey is being conducted by a new regional housing consortium – Housing for All (H4A) – coordinated by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and including representatives from affordable housing authorities, developers and builders, employers, homelessness and housing advocates, land use advocates, local governments, public health, public safety, realtors, and state agencies.

The survey is an integral part of Regional Housing Needs Assessment, covering all of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, including their municipalities and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Please complete the survey considering the areas with which you are most familiar.

Your survey responses are confidential. We’ll only report this information in combination with other survey responses and in summary format to protect your privacy. Please do not include your name or other personal information anywhere on the survey.

If you have questions about this survey, contact Mosaic Community Planning at info@mosaiccommunityplanning.com or 404-831-1395.

Estimated time to complete: 7-10 minutes.