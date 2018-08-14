Housing Impact Awarded Funds to Construct Affordable Housing in Redmond

(Rendering courtesy of Housing Impact LLC)

Housing Impact LLC, a partnership between NeighborImpact and Housing Works, is excited to announce the funding of Liberty Lodge in Redmond, Oregon through the Oregon Housing and Community Service (OHCS) HOME Investment Partnerships Program. This two-story eight-plex will serve persons with disabilities with a preference for individuals who are intellectually/developmentally disabled (I/DD). The development site is located in an established neighborhood of multi-family and single-family properties and is within walking distance to a host of services, job opportunities, stores and recreation opportunities.

Properties like this provide stable housing, dignity and empowerment. As a resident of a similar property explains, “I bought my own furnishings, I decorated my own home, I love my community of friends, I have never been happier and I am so proud of myself.”

With vacancy rates below 1% throughout Central Oregon and the majority of renter households burdened by housing costs, this new community will provide eight disabled households an affordable and supportive place to live. As an affordable property, Liberty Lodge will have rents well below market rates.

Housing Impact hopes to begin construction in early 2019, with a build time of approximately ten months. Preleasing for Liberty Lodge will begin approximately three months prior to completion through EPIC Property Management.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes County. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people’s lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants, and donations from individuals and businesses in our community.

About Housing Works: Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.