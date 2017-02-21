Housing Works Hosting Open House to Discuss New Affordable Housing Development in Sisters

Housing Works will be hosting an open house on Thursday, February 23 from 3-5:30pm at Sisters City Hall, 520 Cascade Avenue, to present a new affordable housing development in Sisters. Village Meadows Apartments will include 48 affordable apartment homes with a mix of one, two and three bedrooms. The development site is located on two lots totaling 2.12 acres behind Ray’s Food Place, conveniently located near commercial businesses and schools.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has awarded $1.8 million in state funding for Village Meadows Apartments under their new Local Innovation and Fast Track Housing (LIFT) program. The Sisters City Council has approved $300,000 in funding support for the development.

Tentative site plans and unit layouts will be available for the public to view at the open house. As an affordable property, Village Meadows Apartments will provide homes for households earning 60% of area median income or less and will have rents well below market rates.

“We are hopeful to have Village Meadows Apartments completed by summer 2018,” said Tom Kemper, Executive Director of Housing Works. “Census statistics estimate that 50 percent of renters in Sisters pay more than 30 percent of their income towards rent. This new development will help to relieve some of that burden for 48 households in Sisters.”

Housing Works hopes to begin construction by the summer of 2017. Preleasing for Village Meadows Apartments will begin approximately three months prior to completion through EPIC Property Management.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org