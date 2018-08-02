Housing Works Participates in National Night Out

Neighborhoods across the country are joining forces for the 35th annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by Housing Works, will include over 16,540 communities from all 50 states. In all, over 38.1 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”

Residents of Ariel South, Ariel Glen, Healy Heights, Eastlake Village, The Parks at Eastlake, and Summit Park apartment as well as Daggett and Moonlight Townhome communities will join together for a night outside enjoying free food, music, games and activities hosted by local community partners including Housing Works, the Bend Police and Fire Departments, Boys and Girls Club, OSU Extension Services and The Environmental Center of Bend. The Bend Police Department will be bringing official squad cars and informational materials for children and parents alike. The police and fire departments will change locations halfway through the event.

WHERE: Ariel Glen Apartments Community Room at 1700 SE Tempest Drive, Bend, Oregon and Summit Park Apartments at 2017 NE Full Moon Drive, Bend, Oregon

WHEN: From 5:30-7pm on Tuesday, August 7

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and committed to preventing crime.