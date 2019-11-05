How Do You Get An Attorney Under Retainer?

When you are in need of legal representation, you can get an attorney under retainer. You may need an attorney for yourself or your business. You may feel as though you could need an attorney in the future, or you may have concerns about a pend legal problem that you think will arise. When you have an attorney under retainer, you have instant representation. Continue reading about how the retainer process works so that you know what to do if you ever need to hire a lawyer.

Find A Lawyer

When you seek out a firm like Lawson Legal , you need to know that they work in the area where you need help. Some law firms cannot help you because they do not work in the area where you need representation. Make sure you have done your research before you start calling lawyers asking for a consultation.

You Pay A Retainer Fee

The retainer fee is small amount of money that will pay for the beginning of any legal proceeding. The lawyer now has money to file papers for you, handle some investigating, or negotiate with someone. This money will help the lawyer get started, and the money means you officially are represented. If you ever need to refer questions to your attorney, you can do so. Plus, you can even tell the other person or company that you have retained an attorney. The attorney will answer all your calls, and they will advise you as best as they can.

You Replenish The Retainer Fund

If you want to retain the lawyer even after they have done quite a lot of work for you, you must replenish the retainer fund. This is a simple contract between you are the lawyer. You have paid them for representation, and they will honor that contract by representing you.

Things To Remember

While this is unlikely, any attorney can decline to represent you at any time. If they feel uncomfortable on your case, they will immediately recuse themselves. At the same time, you can fire your lawyer at any time. You could easily get another attorney under retainer to ensure that you have adequate representation. You also need to remember that you are telling your lawyer privileged information as soon as they have signed the contract. The two of you are locked in a relationship that binds them to secrecy (except in extreme cases.) Plus, your lawyer will keep those secrets even if they are no longer representing you anymore.

Conclusion

You should hire a lawyer today if you need one for yourself or your business. You need to know that you have someone who can help you protect your interests, and you need a lawyer that you can refer all questions to. You should never answer for yourself when you have a lawyer who can do this for you. Pay the retainer fee, sign the contract, and call the lawyer the moment you have an issue. If the lawyer helps you, you can repay their retainer fee.