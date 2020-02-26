How Does Gamification In eLearning Work

With the availability of many training providers who offer gamification in their digital learning models, leading businesses are putting their best effort to impart team training effectively without causing any stress for their employees. Over the years, many organizations have started using gamified learning tools to meet their training requirements.

eLearning, on the other hand, has also seen immense growth in recent years. It has provided the learners with the flexibility to learn whatever and whenever to learn. However, to avoid any chances of a dropout, it is crucial to implement appropriate strategies for motivating learners to complete training. Incorporating gamification in eLearning can help you in reviving the feeling of interaction by providing incentivized competition.

Gamification and eLearning

Gamification in learning or game-based learning is possibly the next ground-breaking technology in eLearning, which involves an amalgamation of theory and mechanics often used in the production of video games for non-playable content. In a video game, the players need to achieve specific goals or levels upon which they are rewarded. If you incorporate gamification in your eLearning module, it will inspire a game-like reaction and bring engagement among the learners. It will improve the power of retention and motivation and consequently increase productivity. However, incorporating gamification can be a complicated task.

You can provide the learners with engaging content that has specific time constraints. To ensure that the learners interact, you can provide content using a combination of videos and visually rich presentation. Some of the interactions you can use are quizzes, problem-solving exercises, etc. You can also use eLearning portals to provide a collaborative environment with other learners. Badges, leaderboards, and vouchers can be used to reward the learners on completion or achievement of specific goals or challenges. Gamification creates a sense of community by evoking communication and competition among the learners. This factor is often missed by learners while taking online classes. Competitive challenges and engaging content play a significant role in increasing a learner’s motivation to complete the course and retain it.

Assessment With Gamification

Companies must have a quick review of what their employees know. To do this effectively, they can use gamified evaluations that can provide a 360-degree view without creating any pressure on the employees. Few applications can be developed in a way that the employees can’t realize that they are being accessed.

Using An Avatar

You can use an avatar, which allows the learners to place themselves in the game. It can be instrumental when every employee in an organization is required to undergo new training at various levels. One of the industries that can undoubtedly benefit from this approach is customer service, where the call center executives can learn about the company, its services and products, and its path from scratch.

Using a Leaderboard? Be Cautious

Leaderboards are considered to be fun; however, you must ensure that your focus remains on more than who is on top. You must allow your employees/learners to see more about themselves rather than focus on what others are doing. It’s a human tendency to be more interested in them and hence prefer to see our rank as compared to others; we like to see the improvements we’ve made over time and much more.

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, technology has been a boon for delivering effective training which brings significant improvement in en employee’s performance. This, in turn, impacts the profitability and productivity of an organization. As the sole purpose of a training program is to enable the learners to achieve the competency and required skill sets, gamification offers a fun-oriented learning experience. It also motivates the learners/employees to ensure that they progress and drive high rates of course completion.