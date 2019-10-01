How Plastic Is Fabricated? What are its purposes?

Malleability and cost-effectiveness of plastic make it a durable and versatile material. Plastic can be molded into a wide range of different products by designing, manufacturing and assembling it through several methods.

Most manufacturers prefer plastic fabrications over other materials such as metal or glass due to its various benefits. Turning raw materials into reusable and beneficial forms is considered fabrication. The fabrication process of plastic includes:

Plastic welding Plastic compounding (or blending) Plastic lamination Plastic molding Plastic extrusion Plastic foaming

In this article, we will discuss plastic welding, compounding and lamination processes.

Plastic industries convert plastic pellets into films and then into food containers or other useful products. Firstly they are placed into the system with a feed hopper, then they are pushed through the heat. The melted plastic is then forced and shaped depending on the shape of the container it was poured into. It is then formed into a particular shape that was supposed to come out of the extrusion machine.

The above-mentioned process is followed by plastic industries and companies. Regal plastics are well-known plastic distributors. We have mentioned below some of the regal plastics fabrication:

Acrylic plastic products Phenolic plastic Polycarbonate plastic Aluminum sheets Thermoplastic sheets Fluted polypropylene High-temperature plastics

What is Plastic Welding?

The process of plastic welding is similar to the process of metal welding. It involves the use of heat to melt the pieces. If the plastics have different melting points then they are heated individually. This process also helps in recycling of plastic.

Thermoplastics are unsuitable for adhesive bonding. They are welded and fabricated with the help of plastic welding. The different welding methods include:

Contact welding Hot gas emissions High-frequency welding

What is meant by Compounding Plastic Fabrications?

Compounding or blending is a process of fabricating plastic into a different product. This fabrication process includes combining two or more plastic materials into an amalgam. Compounding or blending means to mix molten plastic materials into a mold and then into a specified shape with exact shaping and specifications.

Compounding is generally used to enhance the performance of a particular product. We have mentioned below some common types of plastic compounds:

Purge compounds Blowing agents Base resins Polymer fillers Flame-retardants

What is Plastic Lamination?

Plastic lamination is used to improve the durability, styling or aesthetic quality of a product. It creates a barrier between the surfaces of plastic material and other material than is blend into it. Plastic lamination is a cost-effective process that reduces the potential need for maintenance.

Lamination is mostly used in papers or card sheets to enhance and protect the printed matter. This helps in achieving strength and stability. It is used for packaging, book covers, brochures, business cards, etc.

The two most common types of laminations are film and resin. Heat and pressure are applied in the process of both the laminations.

Resin lamination is used frequently to create an adhesive layer between two materials whereas film lamination more effectively forms a barrier between products. The most common lamination base materials are: