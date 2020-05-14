How the Core Area Plan Advances the BCD Vision — Virtual Presentation

The City Council will vote on the Core Area Report at their meeting on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.

Learn what’s in the report and how it will advance the vision for a vibrant, healthy and inclusive mixed-use neighborhood in the Bend Central District. A virtual presentation and Q&A will be hosted on Monday, May 18.

RSVP for the zoom meeting link and password before the event.

Virtual Presentation: How the Core Area Plan Advances the BCD Vision

Monday, May 18 at 5:30pm

Presentation and Q&A by Moey Newbold

SUPPORT THE VISION NOW!

Don’t wait for next week to take action. Email the City Council with your reasons for supporting the Core Area Plan now. Send an email to council@bendoregon.gov.

Suggested Talking Points:

This supports a long-term Vision for the Future of Bend (30 years)

The BCD is underutilized and presents an opportunity for the city to add housing and jobs without sprawling into our natural surroundings

Plan creates dedicated funding source for the vision for the BCD to transform into a vibrant, healthy, and inclusive mixed-use neighborhood

TIF can help fund the needed transportation improvements in the Core Area

Source of funding for affordable housing

Help new and existing local businesses thrive

More sustainable way to develop as Bend’s population grows

Will allow the city to generate more tax collars per acre

Helps achieve goals to limit contributions to global climate change

