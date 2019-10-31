How The Jury Decides Fault In Complex Commercial Truck Accidents

Accidents with commercial vehicles differ from car accidents. The sheer size and weight of the vehicles make them more dangerous. Injuries are often more serious and fatalities are more likely. At the same time, the compensation claims are also complex in such cases because they do not involve just the driver and the victim. Hence, you must be fully aware of the implications of being involved in an accident with a commercial truck. Remember that you must not settle for a lowball claim but file a case to get what you deserve. The most important aspect to understand is how the jury decides the fault in complex commercial truck accidents. Here are some vital facts you should know.

Understanding the liability

First things first, it is hard to identify the liability in the case of a truck accident because the trucking company has multiple parties involved in the operations. The truck driver will be the first person that a lawyer will investigate. If they seem to have violated the traffic laws and indulged in negligent behavior, they will be liable for the accident. The trucking company could also be at fault in a truck accident. They can be held liable if they fail to hire trained people to drive the vehicles and also do not adhere to the safety norms in the operations. Moreover, regular testing of the drivers for alcohol or drug use is the responsibility of the trucking company. The jury may also consider the role of the cargo company and vehicle manufacturer in some accident cases.

Evidence for proving the fault

Since there are multiple parties who may be held liable in commercial truck accidents, you should have the requisite evidence to establish legal liability. Experts at Jonathan Perkins Injury Lawyers suggest that you should have a comprehensive list of evidence to prove your case to the jury. Here are the proofs that you should present in court.

The black box and camera of the truck

Physical evidence from the accident scene

Vehicle damage

Truck driver’s employee records and logs

Alcohol and drug screening results for the driver

Truck maintenance logs

Cargo records

Medical reports

Accident police report

Eyewitness reports

An investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board

Besides these pieces of evidence, the lawyer should also present any other evidence that they feel necessary to strengthen your case.

Proof of a violation of the federal regulations

In addition to the aforementioned evidence, proof of violation of the federal regulations for trucking companies is something that the jury will prioritize while giving their verdict. Having this proof, therefore, increases the chances of winning the trial and getting a fair compensation manifold. Moreover, the law imposes higher insurance requirements for commercial trucking companies, which means that the victims can definitely get a bigger compensation in such accidents.

Since everything about personal injury claims in commercial truck accidents is complex, you must have a seasoned lawyer to handle your case. They will ensure that the jury gives a favorable verdict and you get the compensation that you deserve.