How to Advertise a New Website: Quick Guide for Non-Experts

IMAGE – BANNER IMAGE

You want to introduce your business to the world, so you take the leap and create a website from scratch. Now what? Well, getting a website up and running is perhaps half the work it needs to be successful. If you want to be relevant, you’ll need to learn how to advertise a new website to keep it going.

There are plenty of website advertising options, and you can choose whatever works best for your brand, depending on the industry, resources, availability and, of course, the goals you set for your business.

Here are some examples to keep in mind even if you’re not a marketing professional.

Google Ads. Work on multiple devices, you can track if users click on them. These ads appear to a selected target, you can also measure if they’re working.

This is a graphic display on a website, the host is paid for the advertising through cost per impression, cost per click or cost per action, depending on what visitors do.

Email marketing. Send newsletters and programmed feed to subscribers. This one involves planning, constant feed and creating content for each delivery.

Video advertising. Pay for advertising on YouTube videos and reach potential customers.

Sponsored content. Interested in working with influencers or other businesses to boost yours? Perhaps you should consider sponsoring content and get your brand visible in new places.

IMAGE – VIDEO AD

Keep your Content Relevant

You put a lot of work into good website design, but great looks and responsiveness are not enough to be relevant. You need to add some depth to it with great content. Its value will increase if it’s original and useful material that users know they can’t find anywhere else.

Make sure you regularly update your content and evaluate it. Every now and then, check if it’s still relevant, readable, visual, shareable, mobile-friendly, accurate and that answers questions for your audience.

Learn About the Benefits of SEO

When starting a business, chances are people are not actively looking for you; instead, your business is competing with hundreds or thousands of similar websites.

This is the moment to know the basics of search engine optimization (SEO) which largely depends on Google and it’s useful because you optimize your online presence.

SEO has come a long way since the ’90s but instead of starting a history lesson, let me tell you there are lots of online tools and courses that explain the basics of SEO and how to use metrics, keywords and content with lots of data science behind, to be appealing in Google’s search results.

Collaborate with Experts

Creating awesome websites is worthwhile, but it won’t do the trick when trying to attract traffic to them, users can only stay so long if they don’t find what they are looking for.

Feed your content with expert interviews and build partnerships. A good start is asking them to collaborate by writing for your website. This will give you credibility on certain topics. Find people with businesses that complement yours, you can also ask them to exchange content and promote each other’s website.

Be Social, Not Just Promotional

Along with high-value content, you should keep in mind to engage in social media conversations, not just self-promoting your website everywhere, but actually commenting, participating and sharing.

The success of knowing how to advertise your website depends on exploring new ways that work for your business, so don’t be shy and try different ways to participate in online conversations so people recognize you. Also, make sure you brand your profile pictures with your logo design.

IMAGE – LOGO DESIGN

Put Your Brand out There and Start Blogging

After you create a new website, you’d better start talking about things that relate to your business, give your opinion, advice or review. Again, be conversational and speak with honesty, this is overall useful because users become aware that there’s a real person behind the website. Which takes me to the next tip…

Keep Your Content Fresh

You’ve already created a website, so starting a blog would be a piece of cake. Just try to keep it well-organized, plan your content and keep it up-to-date. Focus on trending topics, seasonality and a calendar that suits your industry.

Don’t have a blog yet? Here’s an effective guide on how to start your own blog.

Create a YouTube Channel

When promoting a new website visibility is everything! Fortunately, YouTube exists and has lots of benefits to help your brand to be seen by many people.

Starting a YouTube channel is not that hard –or else there won’t be 23 million channels. In fact, you’d be surprised at how easy it is; especially if you use an online intro maker to create the intro to welcome viewers. Think of this as you introducing yourself and handling your business card within a few seconds.

Save time and make things easier for yourself, make a YouTube profile picture with an online logo maker .

Perhaps all these tips sound new, but once you start creating your own content and positioning as a great value website, you’ll notice all the effort pays off and you’ll be on your way to becoming an expert.

Can you think of another piece of advice that could be useful when promoting a new website? Please share!