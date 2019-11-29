How to Attract & Retain the Best Employees in the New Year

The start of a new year is the most popular time for employees to start looking for a new job. This is because most people begin evaluating their life at this time of year and making plans to improve their situation, both financially and their overall happiness.

This can be a good and bad situation for businesses. It is good if you are on the lookout for new talent that can help drive your business forward in the upcoming new year, but it can be bad news if your own employees are starting to look elsewhere for job satisfaction.

Therefore, you need to start thinking now about the strategies you need to put in place to ensure that you retain your current employees as well as identify ways in which you can attract new ones.

Unfortunately, simply offering more money than your competitors will no longer be sufficient; employees want so much more nowadays to keep them motivated and loyal to your business.

Keep reading to find out the best ways to attract and retain the best employees or risk them being snapped up by your competition.

Ensure that all your employees feel part of one big team

It can be easy for different departments to become isolated in their own specific projects and their role in your business; however, this disjointed culture is not good for keeping employees invested in your brand. People want to feel part of a team, but more importantly, they want to feel part of the bigger picture. They want to know that they are all working towards a common goal; therefore, collaboration is essential.

Collaboration can help;

Your employees feel valued

Enable them to learn from each other’s skills

Enhance productivity

Help identify your employees’ strengths and weaknesses

Increase your employees’ loyalty

Make sure you evaluate candidates thoroughly

Hiring someone who is not suited to your company culture, or who does not have the personality attributes to thrive and flourish within your business can be frustrating for both you as an employer and your new employee.

Unfortunately, the interview process, even if you have several interviews, can only tell you so much. A potential employee could be very adept at telling you exactly what you want to hear, but this has no benefit to them, as even the most skilled candidate may not fit in with your brand’s ethos and, therefore, would not be a good hiring decision for your business.

Avoid these costly errors by undertaking a pre-employment testing program that can provide you with a comprehensive report and analysis of potential candidates, ensuring that you make a considered, and profitable, hiring decision.

Offer flexible working conditions

Depending on your type of business, this can be easier said than done, but a failure to offer more flexible working could result in you losing, as well as not being able to attract, the latest emerging talents in your field. Millennials and Gen Z have been brought up in a world where rules have taken a back burner; they are used to working from home, out and about on their smart devices, and most will not be willing to work to strict 9-5 hours.

With new advances in technology, it is now completely possible for you to give your employees more freedom, leading to them feeling trusted and valued.

If you follow the above advice, you should have no problem both attracting and retaining the best of the best, ensuring your business thrives in the new year to come.