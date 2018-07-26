How to Become an Accountant

Have you got a head for figures? Do you like juggling numbers? Are you a great problem solver? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then becoming an accountant may be a career choice you need to consider. It will require a firm commitment to learning, as you’ll need to obtain the correct qualifications, and there are also certain qualities you need to possess if you want to be successful in this type of career. Before you begin, however, you will need to ask yourself particular questions: for example, would you want to set up your own accountancy firm or would you be happy working for a large corporation or firm? Below is a guide that will help you decide your future.

Get the Right Qualification

If you’re happy starting out with an entry-level accounting position an Associate’s Degree is the place to start. It provides a solid grounding in accounting fundamentals. The next step up the ladder requires a Bachelor’s Degree. You can study in the classroom, online or a combination of the two. If after a few years learning your trade on the ground, you want to move up the ladder some more you’ll need a Master’s degree. This type of qualification can be gained in colleges and universities across the US. If you live in New York, for example, you can study for a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting in Brooklyn.

Accountant or CPA?

A CPA is a Certified Public Account, and the role is slightly different than an accountant. A CPA has to pass a CPA exam, earn a college degree and work under the supervision of a licensed CPA for a set number of hours. They can perform a number of additional tasks that an accountant cannot. These include conducting audits, reviewing statements and representing clients before the IRS.

Pick a Specialty

It is usual for an accountant and a CPA to be specialized in a certain area. These tend to be either public accounting or business or corporate accounting. There are also smaller specialties that can be chosen such as managerial accounting, taxes, internal auditing, or environmental accounting.

Gain Practical Experience

Having practical experience will stand you in good stead when it comes to landing a job. A good way to gain experience is to take part in an internship program. It involves working in an accounting firm either part-time during the school year or full-time during the summer vacation. As well as getting some practical experience, it is also an opportunity to network and develop connections that will prove useful in the future.

Licenses, certificates, and registrations

Depending on where you choose to practice, there may be certain state requirements you’ll need to meet. There is also a range of certifications you can apply for. Management accountant certification, internal auditor certification, and certification in information systems analysis are just a few examples.

Becoming qualified in your chosen field is not the end of the line. You will be required to continue your education by attending classes or seminars, as well as going to conferences and taking college courses. The world of accounting is constantly changing, and you need to keep up with the latest developments.