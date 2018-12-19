How To Budget This Christmas

Christmas season is finally here, and it’s an exciting time for anyone who has kids. Even though your schedule might be jam-packed with school events and family get-togethers, which is bound to cause some stress, there’s something so magical about sharing Christmas with your family. Waking up Christmas morning, gathering around the Christmas tree, opening up the gifts and seeing that beautiful look of surprise on their faces—there’s nothing quite like it. Suddenly, it’s like you’re back in your own childhood, experiencing Christmas for the first time. But lately, you’ve been worried. The cost of Christmas gifts is way higher than when you were young, so how are you going to afford the best gifts for your kids?

Luckily, there are some great strategies you can use to budget for toys this Christmas. It’s all about getting creative and getting informed—and here’s how.

Create a budget

Before you even think about the toys you plan on buying, you have to create a sensible budget. It’s not just the Christmas season that’s been draining your bank account. Let’s be honest: you’ve been spending money since the days before Thanksgiving. And you’re not going to stop until the New Year. That’s an entire month and a half of spending, from new trending fall clothes to trips to see your family on the other side of the country. No wonder it’s almost Christmas and you’ve spent way too much.

Create a budget, and you’ll suddenly start seeing results. Decide what your necessary spending is, and what you can give up this holiday season. And being realistic about how much money you and your partner have will help you, too. Once you know how much you’ve got left for toys, you can refocus your attention on what toys to buy.

Considering that the 2018 holiday season has the longest possible calendar with a maximum of 32 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, budgeting will help you every day of this long time period.

Use technology to your advantage

Speaking of budgets, one of the best ways to create one without miscalculating is by giving up your old-school ways and using technology to help you. There are plenty of budgeting apps out there, and the sooner you start using them, the wiser your spending will be not only during the holiday season but also year-round. Take a look at Mint and You Need a Budget to get started. Eventually, you’ll find an app that works for you.

There are also great shopping apps that will help you out. ShopSavvy, for example, helps you compare prices so that if you’re standing in front of the best toy ever in a toy store, you can find out if it’s available at a lower price elsewhere. A price tracking app such as Amazon’s Keepa Extension will send you a push notification when the price of that favorite toy suddenly drops in an effort to sell more of them.

Last-minute shoppers make up nearly 30 percent of online holiday sales, so there will always be some great deals out there to take advantage of.

Shop online

We know that there’s something so fun about going to your favorite store, or the shopping mall where your kids can sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they want this year. (Even if you know very well that they aren’t getting an iPad, no matter how many times they ask.) But businesses with retail space have to pay for that retail space, which means that their prices will be hiked up compared to ecommerce competitors’.

One option is to go to the store anyway, and then find out if there are any deals on their website. Often, so that they can get rid of stock, they’ll sell the same toy at a cheaper price online. The second option is to shop with ecommerce vendors, ones that stand out from the crowd. For example, Jizels sells custom adult toys, which isn’t something available in most brick-and-mortar stores.

This year, Black Friday was the biggest digital shopping day of the season, so you’re sure to find some great deals online.

Use a rewards card

Finally, another way to save money is by using a rewards card. Find something you really need, whether that’s airline miles or cash back, and you can get money back when you spend on toys. That way, even if you’re spending slightly outside of your budget, you’ll get money back that justifies the purchase.

In a 2017 survey, only 12 percent of people said they preferred cash–so if you aren’t using a card often, it’s time to switch it up and reap the rewards. In the same way that businesses use services like Social Gone Viral to get more followers, you can use a rewards card to get more of what you need.

These are some of the best ways to budget for toys this Christmas. What other budgeting techniques do you use?