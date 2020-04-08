How to Come Up with an Idea: Simple Techniques for a Web-designer

There is often a stupor: you need to come up with a new idea for a website, slogan or application. And no ideas. What should I do? I use several ways.

The first way to come up with an idea is to morphologically analyze

You have to draw a cube, each facet of which is divided into eight small parts. You get a cube that’s made up of small other cubes. What’s the next step? Next we have to come up with ideas, for example: we want to come up with a new way to move. Not a car mobile, not a parachute, but something brand new.

To repel something, you need to ask something. On one side we write a way of movement – standing, in a chair, hammock, lying, etc. On the other side we write an energy source – a wheel, an internal combustion engine, electricity, etc. On the next side we write the environment where we will move – wings, ropes, on the ground, etc. On the next side we write the energy source – the wheel, the internal combustion engine, electricity, etc.

At the intersection of the sides of the cubes and meet our interest, new combinations and what is not yet there. Of course there will be repetitive solutions: moving sitting with a steam engine on the rails is a sailing boat. Lying down with wings and muscle strength is a hang glider. But a cube like that gives you 512 combinations.

I am sure that this way will give an opportunity to look at the problem from a new side and come up with something new: in one of the cells we will find a device with a jet engine moving underwater, in which people lie on sofas. That gives us the idea of going underwater at high speeds.

In short, to use this method:

You have to draw an 8x8x8 cube.

Sign the borders in three categories

Looking for new solutions in small cubes

Bisociation is a powerful way to come up with new ideas

It is done as follows: any 6-7 words-responses taken from a dictionary, newspaper, magazine or said by colleagues are written on the right. For example, we need to come up with a new chair concept. And we start to “push” these words into the chair. It may take some time, but it is possible to “birth” a new idea, new material, etc.

Moodboard helps web designers.

Looking for an idea, look for pictures, insert a picture you like in a mockup with the help of Photoshop, and so add new pictures. A free poster mockup is perfect for that. That’s how you create a whole new picture.

A lot of tasks are solved here – stylistics, colors, branding, creating an understanding between the customer and the web designer, etc. It is cheap and funny!

Mental Maps

In the center is written the required concept, for example – the design of the site, or online store of marine things. Further, all words and associations are written on the sides of the center. If there are ideas about the association, these words are written on the side of the association.

A lot of useful information fits in a minimum of space.