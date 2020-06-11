How to connect with your potential legal clients via social media

Do law firms and social media go hand in hand? When we think of businesses that use social media to their advantage, it’s easy to think of global fast-food chains, coffee houses, even big drinks brands who fill their social media platforms with witty, relevant content to keep their audience buying their products and engaging with them regularly.

From Facebook to Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, or even Snapchat and TikTok, there seems to be an abundance of ways that businesses large or small can keep in touch with both potential and current clients. With clever social media marketing campaigns, you can ensure that your content is always being aimed at the right people.

But, is it really possible for a law firm to connect with its clients via social media? Read on for some simple advice.

Always ask for feedback

Social media is where people love to express themselves and their opinions, so if you’re a law firm who is looking to get noticed and connect with your clients a little more, then asking for feedback is hugely important. Not only does regular engagement from clients on your social media pages help better your SEO, but it also allows you to make changes to your business and improve your services further.

Show that you appreciate your followers

Followers and clients are the lifeblood of your social media success and the best way to connect with them via social media is to let them know that you appreciate them as an audience . If someone sends you a message of gratitude after you’ve provided the information they’re looking for, ask them if you can share their comments via a post or an Instagram story. Don’t forget to regularly thank your followers!

Use video

Video is an incredibly helpful tool that will not only help you connect with clients via social media but also help build relationships. Video is personal and real, and it’s a great way to showcase your members of staff, the day to day workings of your office, videos about certain legal terms or circumstances or even live reels where you answer questions directly from your followers. It gives you firm a sense of realism and your company a face!

And finally…respond promptly to queries

Keeping yourself available via social media not only helps clients and potential clients to connect with you, but also allows you to prove yourself to be a helpful and reliable source of information. If there are comments on your posts asking for further information etc, ensure you’re responding promptly and that other followers can see. It’s a simple yet effective way to connect with your clients.