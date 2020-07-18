How to create Funeral program for your loved one at home

In many of the cultures and places, writing a memoir for the deceased person has its traditional value. Along with many other things like the arrangements of service and ceremony, Funeral program writing is also a way for the honor of the deceased person. A funeral program is a pamphlet or bulletin about the departed person. It is also used for making the Funeral Announcements.

The memoir of the lost loved one has written in the memory of the lost person. The funeral program consists of the details about the last ceremonies of the person. Writing the memoir is not an overwhelming task. Anyone can write the memoir with little effort and dedication. The memorial is about your feeling about the lost person and his/her goodbye program. There is no need to hire any professional for writing the memoir. You can write the memorial yourself by following this simple process

Steps to Create a Funeral Program

Themes

Since most of the part of the memoir belongs to the reminiscences of the lost one, you must choose a funeral program template close to the personality of the lost one. The theme is one of the most significant factors of the memoir. There is an immense variety of options available online. The kindred of the demise can choose the background color according to the nature or traits of the person. From flowers to jungles, from black to white colors, you have vast options. Choose the theme smartly as the occasion demands simplicity too.

Information

After the theme, you need to gather the information. Some of the essential content like Date of Birth and Death, Name, and place for the last ceremony and the burial are mandatory. You can also find out any favorite quotation or poem written for or by the demise to add within the content. One can also mention the names of the previously demise people of the family, or the alive members. You can make nicknames, profession, eulogy, and title, a part of the memoir.

Template

Since you are writing the memoir at home, you can search for compatible software. You can use Funeral Program templates for the memorial. Word processing software is needed to write down the funeral program. You can also get advance designing software to make the pamphlet more creative and attractive. Adobe illustrator, SmartDraw, Microsoft Publisher, and Apple iWorks are some underlying names of designing software. You can also search for editable templates to write the memoir.

Finalizing:

After gathering the content, design, and theme ideas, you need to put all the things together. To create a good memoir, you must consider simplicity and conciseness. Too much information on the memorial will create a cluttered look. You can consider using the space smartly to put the content. You can use a design guide for the layout of the funeral memorial. You can increase the whitespace and customize the memoir one or two pages to make it simple.

Images:

Picture of the demise is essential to create a heart-touching funeral memoir. You can use the portrait or life-size photo of the deceased of the memorial or use it as the background. The use of multiple pictures of the departed person is also possible. Try to crop the photos appropriately.

Fonts:

The major part of the memoir is based on text. Font size, style, and color make the memoir simple but impactful. Simple styles with single or double scripted font have a powerful impact. Black or the white font goes best this time depending on the background.

Cover

The theme of the memoir will affect the cover of the memorial. A location, memory, or anything loved by the demise can become the part on the cover. The picture of the deceased person can go better on the cover too. You can smartly use the photos to show the lifespan of the departed person through the images. There are many possibilities to design the cover. Try not to overdo the cover content and keep it simple. You can use the whole memoir smartly to picture the personality of the deceased one.

Printing:

After designing the soft copy of the memoir, it is time to print. If you have the facility, print the funeral program at home. The quality of paper and ink may cause the outcome different from the softcopy although it is an ample option. The other option is a professional printer. If you are going for the second option, check the delivery time before finalizing a printer.

Conclusion:

The important fact of writing a funeral program is to mention your feeling for the deceased person and honor the person with words and dedication.