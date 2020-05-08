How To Dominate Your Competitors With AdWords

Isn’t it exciting that doing e-Commerce is one of the many lucrative choices of running a business, today?

Have you ever thought of launching your store and knowing how to attract a lot of potential customers?

Running a marketing campaign has never been so easy today as e-Commerce has revolutionized the way companies like an agency that does AdWords management in Perth are doing business.

You don’t need to open up your store past the business hours of the day now that consumers can purchase almost anything from your online store even in the wee hours of the day.

I mean, isn’t a 24/7 store right at the tips of your fingers an amazing shopping experience? It sure is!

But before you start doing e-Commerce as a business, you may want to further understand and have a look at its comprehensive benefits that you can enjoy

We all know that any platform found online is driven by traffic from apps or search engines, but with all the competition today, you might need to support your SEO strategies.

Do bear in mind that not all ads campaigns reap the results you want.

What do I mean by that? I don’t want to break the news this way, but you can spend over $100M on your marketing advertising campaigns, and yet barely break even. That’s happened before, and we don’t want that.

Anything could have caused this to happen such as bots or ineffective strategies. This highlights the importance of a good strategy so as not to waste time, money, and effort.

The same is true in Google AdWords; your success will entirely depend on your strategies in both ad campaigning and SEO. If you want to know how to read on and learn how you can make Google AdWords work for you.

1. Target the right audience and develop a good persona

Google AdWords campaign marketing is specially designed to help you reach your target audience, but you need to know who they are. What demographic group is your customer in and what do they do for a living.

You will need to find the right persona and apply it in the AdWords campaign which will then help you reach your ideal customer. You can do this by targeting and testing certain locations and bidding on keywords.

2. Set the right keywords to use

This brings us to performing keyword research, which is always a must for this type of campaign marketing. You will need to undergo some steps in identifying your keywords, as you’ll need several groups of them.

For example, you’ll need a group of keywords for men’s equipment or personal care, then a different one for women’s items, separately. You’ll need one for every form of the category listed in your online store, and all these keywords should be specific to the category.

In making your choice of keywords to use in the campaign, the kind of persona you’ve assigned for a customer will matter as you’ll then need to know what phrases they use when searching. Their intent in searching should also be considered.

An expression of intent means they’re more likely to convert upon visiting your site. The good thing about it is that when a searcher expresses a form of intent, it is usually more focused, hence they may not be as expensive as general terms.

3. Tweak the AdWord settings to your benefit

AdWords offer a lot of features for advertisers and an array of settings to tweak. You’ll have to take the time to familiarize yourself with all of them to be able to maximize its use. For example, it can offer different bid strategies and provide freedom for you in setting your goals.

More of this is the capacity of putting ad extensions, additional sites under the main ad, as well as details on a call extension allowing users to call your business with a single click, and other business information.

You can track the metrics of your published ad once it’s up and running! Get on top of tracking the impressions and conversions on the Google AdWords dashboard. It also has suggestions on what you can do next, how you did so far, and how you can improve your ads.

4. Become clear and precise with your ads

Relevancy is key in an AdWords campaign, too!

You’ll then need to create a relevant ad for each one in the categories above. Take into account your searcher’s intent and their goals.

Thanks to Google Adwords, you can show them exactly what they want.

If your target customer is in the younger crowd, you can target ads of products and services that appeal to a younger audience. Keep them interested now that you know what perks them up!

Try to write down some messages you want to get across to the audience as you compose the ad campaigns. It could be a special feature of a new product or an on-going promotion they won’t want to miss.

Mention what makes your brand different from other products that would want to make searchers and audiences want to click your ad instead of your competitor. So far, have you got some ideas of what makes you stand out?

Last but not the lease is determining a good CTA word that will get them to click on your ad.

The beauty of AdWords is that you can use A/B testing to see which CTAs work and are performing quite better than you’ve hoped.

Information like this poses objectivity and impartiality so you can make a sound judgment in appealing to your audience while still sounding a lot human.

5. Create an engaging landing page

How your AdWords campaign will look like to a visitor is in the form of a landing page.

This means that for the campaigns you will run, you’ll also need a different landing page that covers the category and group of keywords you will use.

If your ad is about men’s personal care, you wouldn’t want to lead the visitors to your home page. Instead, lead them to the men’s personal care category in the form of a landing page.

This would help them find what they’re looking for more efficiently, and this interaction might end up as a successful conversion. It will also prevent them from leaving your website, which can happen a lot if they feel they’re lost within exploring the ad.

Your landing pages will also need to stimulate your visitors so they’d likely engage more along with a clear CTA that appeals to them.

6. Finally, get to know the different types of campaigns

In the e-commerce industry, you can start using all of the campaign types in AdWords. Let’s learn about the types below and see how you can use them to increase your engagement and revenue.

Search + Display Network

Let’s get the best of both marketing worlds with this type of campaign! Once you’ve chosen this, your ads will appear on both the Search Network and the Display Network. You still need to be hands-on with the Search Network. Luckily, bidding becomes automated for the Display Network.

Google Video

This type of campaign allows you to set up video ads that will appear on these platforms: YouTube, on Display Network Sites, in-game networks and within some apps.

Videos are useful as there’s at least 70% preference and engagement with them than just text marketing. What’s strategic about this is how you can easily insert buttons within the video that takes the interested customers straight to your website, where they can purchase the product.

Google Search Network

Bidding for a keyword or a group of keywords to trigger your ads has never been easier. Google Search Network allows your ad to pop up in the search results at the top portion whenever someone searches for your keyphrase.

Because you are seen as the number 1 result in SERP, it should get around 40% of the clicks

Looks like it’s important to stay on top.

AdWords will get you where you want to be in the search results through ads.

Meanwhile, Google Search Network only allows you to target only the people who already have an interest in buying a product.

Google Shopping

Now this one poses itself to be quite useful for e-commerce sites as it will not only trigger your ad, it will also trigger the product itself. In this campaign. So, once your ad appears, expect a product listing to come up as well.

First off, you will need to follow Google’s specifications in creating your product feed. So amp up on your SEO on the product titles and descriptions. Make sure the product image is clear, too. Showing the full view on a white background always gives it a classy look.

A product listing comes with a picture of the product, the name of the product, the price, and a link to its website. Some product results can come with star ratings.

Google Apps

Google AdWords has a campaign type for your business that has its own app. AdWords makes it easy as you don’t need to write up a separate ad for this campaign. It helps you get consistent with the business information you have published already by getting the details it needs from your app listing and picking the ones that fit best.

All you have to do is to set a budget and a starting bid for this campaign. Your ads should appear on all of Google’s properties and partners.

Google Display Network

This type of campaign shows your ads on partner websites as banners. It doesn’t take advantage of the intention that a searcher would have.

Remember the last thing you looked into on your phone or laptop and seeing a banner about it in your next endeavour? That’s this campaign on the move!

In launching this campaign, you need not doubt that it will reach the right customers because, intuitively, it does, and it’s mostly accurate.

This is another efficient method in helping you find new customers who might not be looking for your product on purpose but are still interested.

Sure, setting up an e-Commerce business is a lucrative venture, but you’ve got to be at your A-game to dominate your competitors and top the charts on your sales report!

So a little bit of help from a good ad campaign goes a long way.