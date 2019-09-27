How to ensure your employees are happy at work: a guide

At some point in our lives, we have been the underling in a company. Working for a business that cares little about those at the coalface can be incredibly demotivating, and it can increase turnover exponentially. This is why many companies understand the importance of keeping their employees happy at their desks. However, if your company has faced an up-hill struggle with turnover, you may be aware that you need to make some substantial changes.

Use an HR consultancy firm

Sometimes HR help is needed, whether it’s for projects or for hiring the right people. Effective HR teams require experience and knowledge, which is where using a firm comes in. Consulting an experienced HR business means that you will be working with people who specialise in this field of work. It ensures that the right people are hired for the right jobs, and the minutiae of working with personnel can be handled appropriately. Companies such as Hunter Adams HR are specialists in this field.

A chain of responsibility

Regular one-to-ones are great for establishing how your employees are coping and whether they need to make any improvements. On the other hand – what happens if their line manager isn’t suitable? What if your employees can’t stand their monthly one-to-one meetings? This is where having a chain of command comes in. Your employees should be able to approach a more senior manager if they are not happy with the person who is responsible for managing their progress.

Thank and reward

Many employees decide to start looking for new jobs for a number of reasons, with the most common being:

An unhelpful boss

Lack of contentment with their current position within the company

Lack of acknowledgment

Poor pay or lack of promotion

If employees feel that they are not being rewarded for their hard work, they are likely to start looking elsewhere for work. You do absolutely owe it to them, as a company, to raise their salary when they’ve worked hard for a number of months or years, and to thank them for everything they do on a weekly basis. Saying ‘thank you’ can go surprisingly far.

Don’t be forceful with management responsibilities

While many of your workforce members might covet the idea of being a manager one day, it shouldn’t be assumed that absolutely everybody would like to get there. It has been said that offering responsibility, not imposing it, is better for employees’ happiness. If your team members feel that they already have too much on their plate, then stepping up a level could be incredibly stressful.

If you suspect that your company has improvements to make when it comes to keeping your employees happy, then the best process is to take a multi-faceted approach. Employees leave their companies for a multitude of reasons, and it’s important to analyze each of them. Hiring the correct personnel for the job, too, is important for ensuring that your employees will be happy in their positions.