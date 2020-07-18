How to Figure Out Your Dream Job

There are many out there who seem to know what they want to do with their lives from day one. They grow up with a clear vision of their life as a doctor, or a lawyer. However, that’s not always the case. Most people stumble through their lives, using the experiences that they encounter over the years to decide what they’re going to do next. If you’ve reached a point in your life now where you’re trying to decide what you’re going to do next, and you haven’t quite got it figured out, don’t worry. Here are a few tips to make sure that you don’t end up stuck at a dead end.

Lead with Your Strengths

The most obvious place to start is by figuring out what you’re good at. You’re going to have a much easier time in any job if you feel confident in the skills that you need to use in that career. Think back to your time at school and what you were interested in. Could you consider going back to college now to develop your skills in something even further? Taking out a student loan will make it easier for you to get your graduate degree and eventually hope to land a better paying job. If you’re not sure what you’re going to be best at, then you could try doing some personality tests online, like the Myers-Briggs test. Taking an active look at what you’re good at and what makes you tick personality-wise is a great way to compliment your strengths.

Think About What You Don’t Like

To help you avoid any dead-end jobs, it’s important to think about your past, and things you haven’t enjoyed doing. There’s nothing wrong with having a job that challenges you, but you don’t want to be stuck in an environment where you feel constantly stressed or overwhelmed. Ask yourself what your weaknesses are and be honest about them. Try to create a list of some of the careers that you would like to avoid at all costs. Ask yourself what you don’t like about them, and what you want to do differently.

Use Your Network Pool

Finally, if you need some inspiration finding the career that’s best for you, why not try talking to other people who have already found their way in life? Ask them what they enjoy about what they do, and how they would sell their career to other people. You don’t have to limit yourself to the people you know here. There are tons of professionals online who are willing to answer any questions you have. You can start by looking on forums like Reddit or Quora or check out groups on LinkedIn for more insights. There are even tons of blogs that can give you a peak behind the curtain of some of the most popular roles in different industries. Commit to looking at a lot of different types of positions, so you know that you’re giving yourself a lot of freedom to go in any direction that you choose.