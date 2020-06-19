How to Improve Employee Morale as an HR Manager

As an HR manager, it is partly your job to ensure employees are happy. If they aren’t, it could lead to a number of issues in the business such as reduced productivity and poor employee retention.

Employee morale is extremely important. The question is, how can you give it a little boost when levels are low? Below, you’ll discover some great tips you can follow to improve employee morale as an HR manager.

Offer training opportunities

Did you know many employees actually enjoy training? Research has shown that a staggering 86% of employees state that training is important to them? Furthermore, 74% of employees are also willing to train outside of work in order to progress in their career.

The right training can boost morale, improve confidence and even help with time management skills. So, if you’re looking to keep your workers happy, offering training opportunities is a good place to start.

Focus on employee motivation

In order to keep morale high, you’re going to want to focus on boosting motivation. The more motivated your team is, the harder they’re going to work.

There are lots of ways you can increase employee motivation. Ensuring their efforts are recognised, celebrating results and encouraging them to be healthy can all help to increase motivation. You could also ask them what they feel will boost their motivation in the workplace. This will give you an idea of the improvements you can make in the working environment.

Consider bringing in the experts

Sometimes, it’s hard to think outside of the box. If you’re struggling to keep your staff motivated no matter what you’ve tried, you might want to call in the experts.

Interim HR staff can help you to identify areas of improvement that you might not have considered. You’ll find lots of experts take up interim jobs in HR. They come in temporarily to help companies grow and improve. By bringing in a professional, you’ll benefit from their years of experience. They will know exactly how to boost morale and get the most out of your team. Of course, they can also take over part of your role to leave you with more time to focus on boosting staff morale.

Consider adding an incentive program

Another great idea is to introduce an incentive program. Think of perks your employees would particularly appreciate. This gives them something to work towards and boosts motivation. There are lots of different types of incentive programs you can launch. So, do your research before developing one for the workplace.

These are just some of the best ways to boost employee morale as an HR manager. The more satisfied your employees are, the more benefits they’ll deliver to the business.