How to Increase your Brand Awareness in 2020

Every business knows the importance of brand awareness, as it is the key component in ensuring that your business stands out from its competitors and in turn, increases its market share and incremental sales. Therefore, more likely than not, you already have a brand strategy in place that includes brand awareness, brand growth and brand engagement.

That being said, how often do you revisit and re-strategize when it comes to the awareness of your brand?

The world of business is constantly changing, as are the needs and demands of the consumers within it.

For instance, did you know that 53% of all U.S retail e-commerce is set to be m-commerce (mobile commerce) by 2022?

Therefore, it has never been more important that you effectively market your brand and ensure that your website is compatible with mobile devices.

Furthermore, did you know that 84% of people say that they have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand’s video?

That being said, are you and your business posting regular video content to engage with users and get your brand out there?

Keep reading to find out more ways in which you can increase your brand awareness in 2020, because you can be sure your competitors already are.

Make sure you use responsive website design

As stated above, an increasing number of people are using their mobile phones to both search the internet and to make purchases. Therefore, it is vital that your website is able to be viewed and used on mobile phones as well as on laptops, tablets and computers.

Digital Silk, a web design agency , can help you create a responsive website that is as user-friendly on a smaller screen as it is a larger one.

The key benefits of responsive website design include:

More cost effective than creating two separate sites

A higher quality user experience

High rankings in Google search

Faster loading time

The ability to increase sales and conversion rates

A responsive website is vital if you want to increase brand awareness as well as improve upon your brand engagement in 2020. If you would like to know more about increasing your brand awareness online, then consider seeking the advice of a successful digital consultant .

Focus on providing a personalized user experience

In an increasingly disjointed world, consumers are constantly looking for ways to make themselves feel a part of something, for example a community or a group of like-minded individuals. That is why it is so crucial that you find ways as a brand to make your customers feel like more than just a number on a sales spreadsheet.

There are several ways in which you can make customers feel more valued including:

Segmenting your email list based on your users’ preferences and purchase history

Providing personalized content

Utilizing localization

Offering a loyalty or rewards program

Personalizing all communication

Prioritize content marketing

Unless you want to spend an absolute fortune on advertising, and even if you do, you still need to ensure that you provide consistent, unique and engaging content if you want to increase your brand awareness in 2020.

As you have probably heard time and time again, “content is king”, and this is in no danger of changing anytime soon.

That being said, the type of content that people prefer to consume is changing. Although written content is still very much in demand, and it definitely has its benefits, it is video content that is really taking center stage in 2020 and beyond.

Furthermore, people also want interactive content so that they can feel more involved and active in their preferred brand’s journey.