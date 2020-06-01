How To Make Money From Your Hobby!

Home renovation is a great hobby! It’s fun to do, involves working with your hands, and gives you tons of marketable skills. So, if you are looking for a way to make money while enjoying your work, it’s time to take your pastime of home renovation to the next level and becoming a contractor, woodworker, or repairman.

However, you can’t go from hobbyist to business tycoon overnight. Nonetheless, there are tons of ways to legitimize a hobby-based business. Read on to find out the three essential things you need to do to start making money from your hobby.

First, You Need To Get Proper Certification

When you’re a hobbyist, you can do anything you like, but when working for someone else, you need a set of credentials to prove that you can do the job safely and competently. Obtaining a contractor’s license is not hard, and it ensures you are doing the job to specific standards and keeping everyone safe.

Make sure to check out the requirements for certification and licensing in your state. With a bit of general contractor license exam training, you are sure to nail your test on the first try.

Do not start your business operations without proper certification for your area, or you could face severe consequences. Play it safe and get your license today!

Next Up, Build Your Digital Presence

The next thing you need to do after becoming certified is to establish your digital presence. When starting, you should have a website that is easy to find through a google search. Additionally, you need to set up a presence on major social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, and even LinkedIn.

Nowadays, most people search for home renovation specialists online. So, if you don’t have a distinct web presence, you will miss out on tons of sales.

But a web presence isn’t just for selling your services. These sites can also be a great way to show off your past work, outline your general policies and FAQ. Having these details online saves you tons of time in the long run because you won’t have to answer the same questions repeatedly.

Plus, having a strong web presence is one of the best ways to reach customers and tell them about new promotions or services you offer. All in all, having a suitable digital footprint is valuable in terms of reaching customers and saving yourself time.

Lastly, Value Your Time Appropriately

Finally, when you are beginning to grow your business, be sure to value your time correctly. A mistake many people make when starting their own passion-based business is not considering how many hours they put it. As a result, they end up undercutting their value.

When calculating your prices, start with a base day rate rather than hourly work. Also, decide if you are going to be charging for materials, or having your customers buy them. If you are the one acquiring materials, you need to be charging for that time. Even though it’s not as active of work, your time is still important, and you shouldn’t underestimate that.

Be smart about what work you take, and how much you are charging for it. When you strike a balance with your prices, you will know.

In The End

All in all, making money from your passion is a great idea. With a little research, hard work, time, and digital presence, your business is sure to take off!

Making money while doing what you love doesn’t have to be hard. Know your value and get to work renovating and installing today!