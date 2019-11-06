There are several international business travel risks that companies need to manage. These risks range from smaller issues like flight delays to more consequential problems like natural disasters. Other issues that employees could potentially face during corporate travel include theft, travel-related illness and car accidents. As a business owner, it is your duty to keep your traveling employees safe from these risks. Fulfill your duty by reading this post on how to manage international business travel risks.

Identify Major Business Travel Risks

Firstly, identify the major business travel risks for your employees specifically. Each international business trip poses different risks. In order to manage them, you need to first identify them. Consider the destination country’s current political state. Research threats that your employees could face based on your country of origin. Find out if there are any laws that your employees need to watch out for. What is legal in the United States may be illegal in another country. If you fail to identify these differences, you put your employees at risk of getting into legal battles overseas. Thus, it is crucial that you identify major international business travel risks to manage them effectively.

Book Hotels With Good Reviews

Employers also book hotels with good reviews to manage international business travel risks successfully. Location plays a major role in keeping your employees safe. When business owners book hotels in high-crime cities, they put their employees at risk in numerous ways. Plus, their employee satisfaction rates drop significantly. No worker wants to travel to another country for work only to feel afraid in their hotel rooms at night. Keep your employees safe by researching the best hotels in the area. Read reviews carefully to ensure that you select a safe establishment for your workers. When business owners take this extra step to ensure safety, they manage travel risks well.

Hold Safety Training Meetings

Additionally, training plays a major role in travel risk management. Hold safety training meetings before each business trip. Cover any crucial information you learned from conducting research on the destination country. Identify local laws and/or customs that employees need to be aware of. Create a PowerPoint presentation that covers emergency plans to use should an issue arise. Hand out packets that include emergency contact information and locations of nearby medical clinics. Business owners who hold these international safety training meetings prepare their employees for safe international travel. Therefore, they successfully manage risks for international travelers.

Ensure Workers Have Necessary Documents

Travel risk management also involves making sure that workers have the documents they need. Employees who travel without the right items risk getting stuck in other countries. To prevent this, you need to review document requirements. Usually, employees need passports and travel tickets for international business trips. Depending on the trip, workers may also need visas to travel legally. Determine the documents that your employees need for their next trip months in advance. That way, workers can have enough time to apply for the different items. Moreover, offer traveling employees tips for keeping their documents safe during trips. Take this step to manage travel risks well.

Maintain Communication With Employees

Furthermore, include communication strategies in your travel risk management plan. Traveling employees should remain in contact with one another. That way, they can identify issues if they arise. In the event that an emergency does occur, workers need a communication protocol to follow. Establish several means of communication for your workers to get in touch with you. Include them all in your protocol. Many businesses use tools that allow owners to stay up-to-date on their employees’ well-beings at all times. Some tools send employers alerts when threats arise in the areas that their workers are in. Regardless of how you choose to maintain communication with your workers, ensure you do to manage international travel risks.

Employers need to protect their workers from both big and small international travel risks. Begin protecting workers by identifying major business travel risks in your employees’ destinations. Only book hotels after reading reviews on both the hotels themselves and the surrounding areas. After you obtain such information, hold safety training meetings with your traveling workers. Business owners also succeed in keeping their employees safe by ensuring that they have the necessary documents to travel oversees. Finally, maintain communication with workers at all times and establish a communication protocol for them to follow should an issue arise. Follow these steps to manage international business travel risks effectively.