How to Protect Your Assets During a Divorce

Going through a divorce isn’t something anyone ever plans. When you first get married it’s all bliss, romance, and love, but life can change and take a path you hadn’t anticipated. Suddenly staying married to one another just isn’t in the cards. And while you are busy going through all kinds of emotions as you accept that divorce is the only option, there is also the logical side that needs to kick in and understand what is necessary to protect your assets.

So, how exactly do you work through all the stress, pain, and sadness of divorce while protecting your assets? Here are some tips that can help.

Hire a Lawyer Immediately

First things first, you want to hire a lawyer that is experienced in divorce proceedings. Take, for example M. Sue Wilson Family Attorneys, who are well-versed in the steps and proceedings of a divorce. Not only will they be able to guide you through all the specifics, but they will also be fighting for your best interests at all times, even when you may not have the energy to do it yourself.

By hiring a lawyer, you will be making sure that your rights are respected, followed, and seen to. If you’ve never been through a divorce before, then the experience is bound to be confusing and overwhelming.

Open Up a Bank Account for Yourself

If you had been sharing a bank account with your spouse up until the divorce, now is the time to open your own personal account. Obviously, you will need to work out with your lawyer how much is to be distributed in each person’s account, but the main goal should be to severe those joint account ties.

You will also want to inform your spouse that you have opened your own account. You don’t want to appear as though you’re opening a secret account to take joint money away. Everything needs to be transparent and open.

Close Out Credit Cards that are Joint Accounts

Just as you have gotten rid of the joint bank accounts, you’ll need to do the same with your credit cards. Ideally they should be paid off so no-one owes anything, but if that can’t happen it’s best to speak to your lawyer about how to proceed. It’s also wise to stop using the joint card in the interim until you get further instructions with how to proceed.

Make a List of All Assets and Debts

It’s also wise to make a list of all assets and debts, including belongings that are classified as valuable. All of this information will be required by your lawyer and the courts in order to divide property up equally.

Keep a Cool Head During the Process

The final tip is to keep a cool head during the process. The more upset you get, the angrier you get, the quicker things can turn nasty, which will make divorce proceedings that much worse. Just remember that even though times are very tough at the moment, you will get through this and you’ll be able to move on with a fresh clean slate.