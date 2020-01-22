How To Sell Your House In 5 Days?

It happens. A business or other opportunity comes along and you have to leave for it. Whatever your reasons for needing to sell your home fast, you’re most likely stressing over the whole process. It’s understandable that you’re trying to get out and move yourself, but you have to make yourself available at night and on weekends to show your home. Scheduling yourself so you at least have boxes that are closed up and can maintain as much of an air of neatness as possible will help to make your home appear much more pleasant. But you still need to do the marketing and selling portion of getting out of your home. So here are some tips to help you sell your home in 5 days.

Put Your Best Foot Forward

If you had more time then you’d probably redo most of the rooms, but with only a few days you want to get very specific about what rooms need the most sprucing up. If needed, put a fresh coat of paint in one of the rooms. Hire expert technicians to replace or fix broken appliances and fixtures. Many home improvement stores offer next-day delivery or service. You can increase your curb appeal to a prospective home buyer by hiring professional landscapers to get rid of weeds and make a beautiful garden.

Have a Reasonable Price

Part of the issue with needing to sell your home quickly is that you don’t have time for negotiations. You need to understand the value of your home, and not ask for a penny above that price. If the asking price is too high, nobody will buy it. Look at other homes are asking for and price your home within the lower part of the range.

Sell At An Auction

In 2016 it was reported that there was a 25 percent increase in online real estate auction sales. In fact, sometimes auctioning a house results in getting more money than you expected if you live in a competitive market, where auctioneering has become a popular way to sell a home fast. But auctioning your home is also a great idea when the market is sluggish and you want to get the best price on your home. However, there are some downsides to auctioning your home. First, there is still a stigma that auctioned homes are bad properties. It’s also a lot of work for the seller.

Hire The Best Real Estate Agent

Advertising in a local newspaper may not be such a good idea, but there are many websites and social media sites you can use to advertise your home. But beyond that, what else can you do? If you need to sell quick, then you need someone who can make magic. You need a real estate agent with a great reputation but not so many clients that you get ignored. Someone with experience in selling homes quickly will be the best person for the job. This is a lot less risky then trying to list your home yourself.

Speak With a Home Buyer