How To Start A Small Business If You Have Bad Credit 

Starting a small business is always an exciting and hopeful venture. On the one hand, it can also be challenging from the start, even more so if you’re someone who has bad credit.

A credit score can easily be considered as the ‘SAT score’ version for aspiring business owners. It is an indication of your financial history, which is a very important factor that many funding sources (like banks) consider before loaning you money to get your business to take off. Thing is, many of us suffer from having bad credit (FYI: a credit score of less than 700 is usually considered bad), making this one of the primary reasons why people who plan of starting their own venture find themselves stuck from the start.

Just because you have bad credit, however, doesn’t mean that your hopes to run your own small business are dashed forever. In fact, figures show that only 25 percent of newbie entrepreneurs get total funding from credit cards and bank financing, meaning that anyone can explore 75 percent of other money sources. If you’re really set on starting your venture, here are other ways you can get your business running, bad credit or none.

1. Try loaning from acquaintances

Our automatic instinct whenever we think of getting a loan is to run to banks or use credit cards. However, while these channels offer programs for those with bad credit, they also charge higher interest rates to cover the risk. If your requirement is to get a loan minus the high rates, one of the best things you can try is to ask from people you trust—and hopefully trust you back like friends and family. This option does not have the same formality as the same ones provided by banks and other financial institutions, but the concept here is to ask for help from people who already trust you and would like to see you succeed.

Don’t think this will help you build a good credit profile? You actually can do it by getting the assistance of a loan management company. These types of businesses can help service your loan and will even take care of reporting your payments to credit bureaus so you can still build up your credit score.

2. Explore Government Lending Programs

If you really want things to be more official, other options you can try are state and federal programs. Fortunately, many of these lending programs are being offered now to help drive better business expansion and startup companies, with many specifically designed to certain demographics and business types. Some good examples are entrepreneurial endeavors that are created for women, businesses that are owned by minority groups, or services that aim to target rural communities. Websites like the U.S. Small Business Administration can help give you local assistance and even provide investment capital by helping you find an investor for your business.

3. Consider web-based lenders and microlenders

Microlenders and web-based lenders have become very popular sources of funding over the years. You will have to do proper research and make sure that you’re getting a great deal from them since there are a few of these entities that have hidden dues and terms tucked in their offers, but regardless, they are still good sources of capital if you have poor credit since they also report your paying history to credit bureaus. Their interest rates, of course, will be higher than what the banks offer, but they also don’t deviate that much from those imposed by credit cards.

4. Try to look for grants

This may sound a little too far-fetched, but it is possible to look for free capital and business resources by searching for grants and gifts. Grants can be offered by the government and other organizations and, unlike other lending programs, don’t require to be paid back. Similar to government lending programs, they are also commonly offered to businesses that serve a greater purpose such as green organizations and minority-owned endeavors.

Grants also require their beneficiaries to abide by their funding rules—for example, if you’re planning to create a startup focused on developing products for rural communities and your grant term only allows you to use the fund to buy machinery for your business, then you cannot use the money to pay your employees instead. Competition for grants can also be really high, so you should give your best to make a good impression during your application.

5. Join a credit union

Another option is to consider credit unions that provide more personalized services to businesses. Unlike banks that impose higher fees and hold deposits, credit unions offer more flexible financing options that have competitive interest rates since they are non-profit organizations in which the money of the members—in this case, you—are reinvested again. The way they work is that they give members a line of credit or a credit limit similar to credit cards. You can choose to make multiple draws on your account with your line of credit as the ceiling. You can join a credit union through your employer and other affiliations.

Extra tip:

Let’s say you’ve already gotten the funding that you need to get your business to take off. Your next challenge would be to actually create a good credit score for your small business. One of the best ways you can do this is by forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC), a type of corporate structure wherein you as an owner won’t be considered liable for your new company’s possible debts. This is important if you want to separate your business as a different entity from yourself, and is recommended even for those with good credit history because it protects your personal record by separating the credit your business collects from your individual credit report. You can check out this detailed guide here on how to build good credit for your business.

Deciding to start a small business is a very brave financial move. It can be a roller-coaster experience from start to finish, with the ride being a little bit bumpier if you’re someone who has bad credit. By considering the following alternatives, however, you can get a pretty good shot at getting the new start that you need for your endeavor.